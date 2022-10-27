NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Warriors vs Heat, Nets vs Mavericks and OKC Thunder vs Clippers

Thursday night NBA action is almost upon us and after a hectic opening to the week, we have picked out the best three bets for tonight’s games, including selections in the Bucks, Nets and Clippers matches!

NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Heat Odds

The spread has been set at 7.5 for Thursday night’s game, with the Warriors favourites to come out on top against the Heat at -310. Both sides scored a similar amount of PPG last season, with the Warriors averaging just higher than the Heat at 111 PPG to 110.

The Warriors averaged 5.5 more points per game last season than their opponents and the Heat managed a difference of 4.4 PPG last year.

Heat Warriors Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +250 -310 Total Points Over 225.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Nets vs Mavericks Odds

The Nets-Mavericks spread has been set at 1.5 for tonight’s game, with the Mavericks just coming out as favourites for their trip to New York. Dallas went 20-6 against the spread last season when scoring over 112.1 points.

Brooklyn averaged 8.2 more points last season (112.9) than the Mavericks conceded at (104.7). The Mavericks scored an average of 3.3 points more than their opposition per game last season, while the Nets only outscored their opponents by 0.8 PPG.

Mavericks Nets Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Moneyline -125 +105 Total Points Over 227.0 (-110) Under 227.0 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And OKC Thunder vs Clippers Odds

OKC Thunder and the Clippers meet again tonight, in a repeat of Tuesday night’s fixture which saw OKC Thunder win 108-94. The favourites are the Clippers on Thursday night, who will be looking to avoid back to back upsets against the Thunder, with the spread set at 7 in favour of the Los Angeles side.

Looking at betting trends following Tuesday’s game, the Clippers are now 2-2 against the spread this season, while the over points section for tonights game hit during the game earlier this week.

Clippers OKC Thunder Spread -7.0 (-110) +7.0 (-110) Moneyline -280 +230 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Thursday 27th October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Over 225.5 points Warriors-Heat @ BetOnline

The Warriors have enjoyed mixed success at the beginning of the season and currently hold a 2-2 record following a loss to the Suns on Tuesday night. Despite the Warriors slowing down their season with losses against the Nuggets and Suns, one thing that certainly hasn’t slowed down is the Dubs points.

Averaging 120.3 points per game this season, the Warriors are ranked as the fourth highest scoring team in the league this year, despite a relatively low 105 point haul against the Suns.

We have backed over 225 points in the Heat game on Thursday, as we expect the Warriors to carry the early momentum from their season into a tough game against Miami resulting in a high scoring game.

NBA Best Bet 2: Mavericks to win -125 @BetOnline

The Mavericks are looking to bounce back from a 113-111 defeat to the Pelicans earlier this week, as they take on the Nets at the Barclays Centre on Thursday night. We have backed Dallas to return to winning ways tonight, and with a defence averaging only 105.3 points conceded per game, we are confident the Mavericks can hold on for a tight win.

Brooklyn will be no easy challenge on Thursday however, with the Nets looking for their second consecutive home win of the season. The side struggled last time out against the Bucks, as they failed to reach the 100 point mark against the league’s toughest defence.

NBA Best Bet 3: Under 215.5 points Thunder-Clippers @ BetOnline

The Clippers have been a serious disappointment since winning their first two games of the season, suffering back to back losses to both the Thunder and the Suns. Los Angeles have failed to score over 100 points in half of their games this season, including on Tuesday night in a surprising and upsetting defeat to OKC Thunder, who they take on again tonight.

Los Angeles are currently averaging 100.8 PPG, which is the lowest in the league which is why we have backed under 216 points for the rematch between Thunder and the Clippers tonight, as we expect a cagey affair with both sides holding strong in defence.

