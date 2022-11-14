NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Monday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns exclusive betting pick!
NBA Best Bets For Monday November 14 2022
- Hawks ML @ +150 with BetOnline
- Suns ML @ +105 with BetOnline
- Spurs +8.0 @ -115 with BetOnline
NBA Best Bet 1: Hawks ML (+150) @ BetOnline
The Atlanta Hawks travel to Milwaukee tonight, looking to make it two wins in a row against the Bucks after their 117-98 win last week in Atlanta. This will be a close game, but we like the Hawks here after the Bucks showing some signs of a wobble recently.
NBA Best Bet 2: Suns ML (+105) @ BetOnline
The Phoenix Suns are underdogs on the road tonight as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Suns have been far more impressive this season that their opponents tonight, and have been decent on the road too, hence why they are one of our betting picks tonight as the underdogs.
NBA Best Bet 3: Spurs +8.0 (-115) @ BetOnline
Although the San Antonio Spurs haven’t been great this season, they beat the Eastern Conference leaders in the Bucks last time out and looked impressive. They are on the road to face the Warriors tonight who themselves have only won five of their opening 13 games and are struggling for form. Taking the +8.0 point spread on the Spurs looks a safe wager here.
Monday Night NBA Basketball Preview
Monday night (November 14th) sees seven huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.
The seven games from the NBA tonight include:
- Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
- Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets
- Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns
- Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers
- Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks
- Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs
NBA Betting Lines And Pistons vs Raptors Odds
The Detroit Pistons sit bottom of the Eastern Conference having won just three of their opening 14 NBA games. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are 7-7 and currently occupy a play-off spot.
The Raptors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.
|Bet
|Detroit Pistons
|Toronto Raptors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+170
|-200
|Point Spread
|+5.0 (-110)
|-5.0 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 220.0 (-110)
|Over 220.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Hornets Odds
The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets sit 13th and 14th in the Eastern Conference and are both struggling for form of late. The Magic have however won their last two, with the Hornets losing their last eight NBA games on the spin.
The Magic are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.
|Bet
|Orlando Magic
|Charlotte Hornets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-125
|+105
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 222.0 (-110)
|Over 222.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Thunder Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-7 so far this season and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are flying and sit second after 13 games in the Eastern Conference going 10-3 so far and winning their last six in a row.
The Celtics are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 11. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.
|Bet
|Boston Celtics
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Play
|Moneyline
|-525
|+400
|Point Spread
|-11.0 (-110)
|+11.0 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 230.0 (-110)
|Over 230.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Heat vs Suns Odds
The Phoenix Suns sit third in the Western Conference and are 8-4 so far this season, playing some great basketball. On the other hand, the Miami Heat have struggled a bit and are currently 6-7, but have won their last to games against the Hornets.
The Heat are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 1.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 216.5.
|Bet
|Miami Heat
|Phoenix Suns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-125
|+105
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 216.5 (-110)
|Over 216.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Rockets vs Clippers Odds
Th Houston Rockets sit rock bottom of the Western Conference right now with just a 2-11 record. They have lost eight of their last nine games and are really struggling. The Clippers on the other hand have won five of their last seven and occupy a play-off spot right now in the Western Conference.
The LA Clippers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.
|Bet
|Houston Rockets
|LA Clippers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+180
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Under 220.0 (-110)
|Over 220.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Hawks Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference right now, winning 10 of their opening 12 NBA games. The Atlanta Hawks have had a good season so far too, and are in fourth place with an 8-5 record.
The Bucks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 224.
|Bet
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Atlanta Hawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-170
|+150
|Point Spread
|-4.0 (-105)
|+4.0 (-115)
|Total Points
|Under 224.0 (-110)
|Over 224.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Spurs Odds
Both of these teams have struggled so far this season. The San Antonio Spurs did win last time out though impressively against the Eastern Conference leaders, the Bucks. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers and looked better recently, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after defeat in Sacramento last night.
The Golden State Warriors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 8. The total points line has been set at over/under 232.5.
|Bet
|Golden State Warriors
|San Antonio Spurs
|Play
|Moneyline
|-320
|+260
|Point Spread
|-8.0 (-105)
|+8.0 (-115)
|Total Points
|Under 232.5 (-110)
|Over 232.5 (-110)
