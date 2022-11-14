NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Monday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns exclusive betting pick!

Best NBA Free Bets & Betting Promos

RELATED: Latest NBA Odds | Best NBA Picks From Our basketball Experts

NBA Best Bets For Monday November 14 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Hawks ML (+150) @ BetOnline

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Milwaukee tonight, looking to make it two wins in a row against the Bucks after their 117-98 win last week in Atlanta. This will be a close game, but we like the Hawks here after the Bucks showing some signs of a wobble recently.

NBA Best Bet 2: Suns ML (+105) @ BetOnline

The Phoenix Suns are underdogs on the road tonight as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Suns have been far more impressive this season that their opponents tonight, and have been decent on the road too, hence why they are one of our betting picks tonight as the underdogs.

NBA Best Bet 3: Spurs +8.0 (-115) @ BetOnline

Although the San Antonio Spurs haven’t been great this season, they beat the Eastern Conference leaders in the Bucks last time out and looked impressive. They are on the road to face the Warriors tonight who themselves have only won five of their opening 13 games and are struggling for form. Taking the +8.0 point spread on the Spurs looks a safe wager here.

Monday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Monday night (November 14th) sees seven huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The seven games from the NBA tonight include:

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

NBA Betting Lines And Pistons vs Raptors Odds

The Detroit Pistons sit bottom of the Eastern Conference having won just three of their opening 14 NBA games. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are 7-7 and currently occupy a play-off spot.

The Raptors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Hornets Odds

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets sit 13th and 14th in the Eastern Conference and are both struggling for form of late. The Magic have however won their last two, with the Hornets losing their last eight NBA games on the spin.

The Magic are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Thunder Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-7 so far this season and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are flying and sit second after 13 games in the Eastern Conference going 10-3 so far and winning their last six in a row.

The Celtics are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 11. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.

NBA Betting Lines And Heat vs Suns Odds

The Phoenix Suns sit third in the Western Conference and are 8-4 so far this season, playing some great basketball. On the other hand, the Miami Heat have struggled a bit and are currently 6-7, but have won their last to games against the Hornets.

The Heat are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 1.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 216.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Rockets vs Clippers Odds

Th Houston Rockets sit rock bottom of the Western Conference right now with just a 2-11 record. They have lost eight of their last nine games and are really struggling. The Clippers on the other hand have won five of their last seven and occupy a play-off spot right now in the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Hawks Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference right now, winning 10 of their opening 12 NBA games. The Atlanta Hawks have had a good season so far too, and are in fourth place with an 8-5 record.

The Bucks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 224.

NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Spurs Odds

Both of these teams have struggled so far this season. The San Antonio Spurs did win last time out though impressively against the Eastern Conference leaders, the Bucks. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers and looked better recently, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after defeat in Sacramento last night.

The Golden State Warriors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 8. The total points line has been set at over/under 232.5.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites