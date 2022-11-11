NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Friday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers pick!
NBA Best Bets For Friday November 11 2022
- Grizzles -5.0 @ -110 with BetOnline
- Bucks ML @ +100 with BetOnline
- Cavaliers ML @ +110 with BetOnline
NBA Best Bet 1: Grizzlies -5.0 (-110) @ BetOnline
The Grizzlies host a struggling Timberwolves side who have lost five of their last six games in the NBA. The Grizzlies have been strong this season, especially at home and we think will have far too much for Minnesota tonight.
NBA Best Bet 2: Bucks ML (+100) @ BetOnline
The Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference and have on ten of their 11 opening games.. They are on the road tonight against the San Antonio Spurs but we think if they play like they have been so far this season, they will be far too strong for the Spurs.
NBA Best Bet 3: Cavaliers ML (+110) @ BetOnline
Despite losing their last two games, we think the Cleveland Cavaliers could have too much for an out of sorts Golden State Warriors roster who have lost five of their last six games and don’t look like they have got to anywhere near their best form yet.
Friday Night NBA Basketball Preview
Friday night (November 11th) sees eight huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.
The eight games from the NBA tonight include:
- Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets
- Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns
- New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors
- San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves
- Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings
NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Nuggets Odds
It’s third in the Eastern Conference against fourth in the Western Conference. Boston have won their last four in a row and have been scoring a lot of points. For the Nuggets, they too have won their last four including three on the road.
The Celtics are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 4.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 231.
|Bet
|Boston Celtics
|Denver Nuggets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-192
|+167
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-110)
|+4.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 231.0 (-110)
|Over 231.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Suns Odds
The Phoenix Suns sit third in the Western Conference having won eight of their opening 11 NBA games. On the other hand, the Magic have only won three of their opening 12, but did win last time out on their home court against the Mavericks.
The Suns are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 214.
|Bet
|Orlando Magic
|Phoenix Suns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+240
|-300
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 214.0 (-110)
|Over 214.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Knicks vs Pistons Odds
The Detroit Pistons sit second bottom of the Eastern Conference right now and have lost nine of their last 11 games. The NY Knicks on the other hand sit in the play-off places, but they too are struggling for form of late losing five of their last seen fixtures.
The Knicks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 8. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.5.
|Bet
|NY Knicks
|Detroit Pistons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-320
|+260
|Point Spread
|-8.0 (-110)
|+8.0 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 225.5 (-110)
|Over 225.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Thunder vs Raptors Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling for form of late, losing their last four on the bounce after winning four on the trot before that. For Toronto, they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their opening 12 NBA games this season and are playing well as a team.
The Raptors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.
|Bet
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Toronto Raptors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+180
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 221.0 (-110)
|Over 221.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Spurs vs Bucks Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks sit top of the Eastern Conference with 10 wins from their opening 11 NBA matches of the new 2022/23 campaign. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have lost their last five in a row and are in poor form.
The Spurs are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 1.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 221.
|Bet
|San Antonio Spurs
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 221.0 (-110)
|Over 221.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Odds
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in shocking form, having lost five of their last six NBA games, They are on the road again tonight after four home games in a row and face an in form Memphis Grizzlies side who have won four of their previous five and occupy 5th spot in the Western Conference right now.
The Grizzlies are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 234.5.
|Bet
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Play
|Moneyline
|-210
|+175
|Point Spread
|-5.0 (-110)
|+5.0 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 234.5 (-110)
|Over 234.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Cavaliers Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers sit second in the Eastern Conference and are 8-3, winning eight games in a row but have lost their last two on the road. Golden State have been really poor this season, but did win last time out to put a stop to a run of five consecutive losses.
The Warriors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2. The total points line has been set at over/under 229.
|Bet
|Golden State Warriors
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-2.0 (-115)
|+2.0 (-105)
|Total Points
|Under 229.0 (-110)
|Over 229.0 (-110)
NBA Betting Lines And Lakers vs Kings Odds
Neither of these two sides have been particularly impressive so far this NBA campaign, but the Los Angeles Lakers have been especially poor, winning just two of their opening 11 fixtures and losing the other nine. Sacramento have been inconsistent but did beat the Cavaliers last time out and have four wins in their last six.
The Kings are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.
|Bet
|LA Lakers
|Sacramento Kings
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4.0 (-105)
|-4.0 (-115)
|Total Points
|Under 226.0 (-110)
|Over 226.0 (-110)
