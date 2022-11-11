NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Friday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers pick!

NBA Best Bets For Friday November 11 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Grizzlies -5.0 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Grizzlies host a struggling Timberwolves side who have lost five of their last six games in the NBA. The Grizzlies have been strong this season, especially at home and we think will have far too much for Minnesota tonight.

NBA Best Bet 2: Bucks ML (+100) @ BetOnline

The Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference and have on ten of their 11 opening games.. They are on the road tonight against the San Antonio Spurs but we think if they play like they have been so far this season, they will be far too strong for the Spurs.

NBA Best Bet 3: Cavaliers ML (+110) @ BetOnline

Despite losing their last two games, we think the Cleveland Cavaliers could have too much for an out of sorts Golden State Warriors roster who have lost five of their last six games and don’t look like they have got to anywhere near their best form yet.

Friday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Friday night (November 11th) sees eight huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The eight games from the NBA tonight include:

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Nuggets Odds

It’s third in the Eastern Conference against fourth in the Western Conference. Boston have won their last four in a row and have been scoring a lot of points. For the Nuggets, they too have won their last four including three on the road.

The Celtics are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 4.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 231.

NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Suns Odds

The Phoenix Suns sit third in the Western Conference having won eight of their opening 11 NBA games. On the other hand, the Magic have only won three of their opening 12, but did win last time out on their home court against the Mavericks.

The Suns are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 214.

NBA Betting Lines And Knicks vs Pistons Odds

The Detroit Pistons sit second bottom of the Eastern Conference right now and have lost nine of their last 11 games. The NY Knicks on the other hand sit in the play-off places, but they too are struggling for form of late losing five of their last seen fixtures.

The Knicks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 8. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Thunder vs Raptors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling for form of late, losing their last four on the bounce after winning four on the trot before that. For Toronto, they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their opening 12 NBA games this season and are playing well as a team.

The Raptors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.

NBA Betting Lines And Spurs vs Bucks Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks sit top of the Eastern Conference with 10 wins from their opening 11 NBA matches of the new 2022/23 campaign. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have lost their last five in a row and are in poor form.

The Spurs are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 1.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 221.

NBA Betting Lines And Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in shocking form, having lost five of their last six NBA games, They are on the road again tonight after four home games in a row and face an in form Memphis Grizzlies side who have won four of their previous five and occupy 5th spot in the Western Conference right now.

The Grizzlies are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 234.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Cavaliers Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers sit second in the Eastern Conference and are 8-3, winning eight games in a row but have lost their last two on the road. Golden State have been really poor this season, but did win last time out to put a stop to a run of five consecutive losses.

The Warriors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2. The total points line has been set at over/under 229.

NBA Betting Lines And Lakers vs Kings Odds

Neither of these two sides have been particularly impressive so far this NBA campaign, but the Los Angeles Lakers have been especially poor, winning just two of their opening 11 fixtures and losing the other nine. Sacramento have been inconsistent but did beat the Cavaliers last time out and have four wins in their last six.

The Kings are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.

