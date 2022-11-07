NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Grizzlies vs Celtics and Hawks vs Bucks

The NBA season continues tonight with a full card of matches lined up for Monday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Hawks vs Bucks and Grizzlies vs Celtics pick!

Best NBA Free Bets & Betting Promos

RELATED: Latest NBA Odds | Best NBA Picks From Our basketball Experts

NBA Best Bets For Monday November 7 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Hornets -2.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Hornets and the Wizards are both struggling for form right now, but we favor Charlotte on the point spread here. The fact they are on home soil against one of the most out of form teams in the entire NBA, makes us think they can get back to winning ways and could kickstart their season tonight.

NBA Best Bet 2: Hawks ML (+125) @ BetOnline

The Atlanta Hawks have won their last two games in a row, and we think they can inflict the first defeat of the season on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks look super strong on their home court, and could be too strong against the best team in the NBA right now, as long as they are clinical in the offense.

NBA Best Bet 3: Grizzlies ML (+140) @ BetOnline

The Memphis Grizzlies have won their last three games in a row and sit third in the Western Conference with seven wins from their opening 10 games. Despite sitting in third in the Eastern Conference and in good form too, we have opted for the home side here as they have looked super strong on their own patch so far this season.

NBA Betting Lines And Hornets vs Wizards Odds

The Hornets are struggling for form right now with four losses on the trot – two of which were on their home court. They take on an out of form Wizards outfit who have lost five of their last six. Both sides will see this game as a chance to change their fortunes and get back to winning ways to hopefully kickstart their campaign.

The Hornets are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 2.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 221.

NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Rockets Odds

Only three wins in 20 games combined for these two struggling NBA sides. The Magic have won both of their games on their home court, including a 130-129 win against the Warriors last week. The Rockets single win was against the Jazz which is a great win, but six losses on the trot and poor performances have them sitting bottom of the Western Conference.

The Magic are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 227.

NBA Betting Lines And Piston vs Thunder Odds

The Detroit Pistons sit bottom of the Eastern Conference right now and have lost eight of their last nine games. The Oklahoma City Thunder won four in a row, but have lost their last two after their strong run.

The Pistons are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Pacers vs Pelicans Odds

Both of these teams have had similar starts to the NBA season, sitting in seventh and eighth in their respective conferences. The Indiana Pacers have won three of their last four and boast some decent form. New Orleans are inconsistent thusfar in the new NBA season, but have a stronger roster on paper.

The Pelicans are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 235.5

NBA Betting Lines And 76ers vs Suns Odds

The Phoenix Suns sit top of the Western Conference right now and have won six of their last seven games. On the other hand, the 76ers had won three in a row, but have lost their last two, both on their home court.

The Suns are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 217.

NBA Betting Lines And Hawks vs Bucks Odds

Two of the most in form teams so far in the NBA. Milwaukee are top of the Eastern Conference and have won all nine of their games so far this season. The Atlanta Hawks on the other hand are in fourth and have won six of their opening nine games, including their last two in a row.

The Bucks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 3.0. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Heat vs Trailblazers Odds

The Portland Trailblazers have looked the more impressive of these two sides so far this season, sitting fifth in the Western Conference with six wins in nine so far this season. Miami are somewhat struggling in the Eastern Conference, but have won two of their last three games.

The Heat are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Bulls vs Raptors Odds

Two of the best sides in the Eastern Conference go head-to-head as the Bulls welcome the Raptors to Chicago. The Raptors have won three of their last four games, with the Bulls losing two on the spin, including a loss to Toronto last night by nine points.

The Bulls are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.0. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.

NBA Betting Lines And Grizzlies vs Celtics Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies sit third in the Western Conference and have seven wins from 10, including their last three on the spin. Boston also sit third in the Eastern Conference and have won their last two, with six wins from nine in total in the NBA this season.

The Celtics are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.0. The total points line has been set at over/under 231.

NBA Betting Lines And Timberwolves vs Knicks Odds

The Timberwolves have won five, lost five so far in the NBA this season. The New York Knicks have lost four of the last five, but has won three on the trot before that.

The Timberwolves are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.

NBA Betting Lines And Spurs vs Nuggets Odds

The San Antonio Spurs welcome the Denver Nuggets to the AT&T Center, with the visitors sitting fourth in the Western Conference win six wins from nine so far. the Spurs have lost three in a row, with the Nuggets winning their last two.

The Nuggets are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 232.

NBA Betting Lines And Mavericks vs Nets Odds

Brooklyn Nets have won three of their last four games and come here in good form tonight. Dallas have enjoyed a better start to the season, and have won three in a row prior to this fixture tonight.

The Mavericks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 215.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Kings Odds

The Sacramento Kings have won three of their four games, and are in far better form than their opponents. The Warriors have lost five in a row, so will be desperate to get back to winning ways tonight on their home court.

The Warriors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Jazz vs Lakers Odds

These two sides have enjoyed conflicting starts to the season so far. the Los Angeles Lakers sit second from bottom, with the Jazz sitting in second place in the same Western Conference. The Jazz have won four of their last five and have won every game at home.

The Jazz are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 3.0. The total points line has been set at over/under 229.

NBA Betting Lines And Clippers vs Cavaliers Odds

the Los Angeles Clippers welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Crypto.com Arena tonight, with the hosts having won five and lost five so far this season. the Cavaliers are second in the Easter Conference and have won eight games in a row in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 219.5.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites