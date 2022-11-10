NBA Picks

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers

Paul Kelly
The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Thursday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers pick!

NBA Best Bets For Thursday November 10 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: 76ers +1.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be a better side on the road, winning their last three away fixtures. They also beat the Phoenix Suns by 12 points earlier this week, who have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season. This will be a close game and we think taking the 76ers +1.5 on the point spread is a wise bet.

Back 76ers +1.5 (-110) @BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 2: Trailblazers ML (+225) @ BetOnline

The Portland Trailblazers have got off to a flying start this season in Western Conference, with eight wins from their opening 11 matches. They have won two in a row, both on the road, so we think they could make that a hat-trick tonight against a Pelicans side who don’t look as strong on paper.

 

Back Trailblazers ML (+225) @ BetOnline

Thursday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Thursday night (November 10th) sees four huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The four games from the NBA tonight include:

  • Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers
  • Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trailblazers

NBA Betting Lines And Wizards vs Mavericks Odds

The Washington Wizards look to make it back-to-back wins tonight as they fae a Dallas side who have won four of their last five NBA fixtures. The Mavericks currently sit 6th in the Western Conference with Washington in 10th in the Eastern.

The Mavericks are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 3.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 208.5.

Bet Washington Wizards Dallas Mavericks Play
Moneyline +145 -165 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Total Points Under 208.5 (-110) Over 208.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers

NBA Betting Lines And Hawks vs 76ers Odds

Two strong sides lock horns tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. The 76ers won impressively against the Suns last time out, and will be hopeful of backing that up with another win tonight. The Atlanta Hawks have won three of their last four including becoming the first team to beat the Bucks, but did lose to the Jazz last night on their home patch.

The Hawks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 222.5.

Bet Atlanta Hawks Philadelphia 76ers Play
Moneyline -125 +105 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Total Points Under 222.5 (-110) Over 222.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers

NBA Betting Lines And Heat vs Hornets Odds

The Charlotte Hornets are up against it tonight as they aim to but an end to their six game skid on their travels to Miami. For the Heat, they have somewhat underperformed this season but will looking to get back to winning ways tonight on their home court.

The Heat are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 10.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 217.

Bet Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets Play
Moneyline -525 +400 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Point Spread -10.5 (-110) +10.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Total Points Under 217.0 (-110) Over 217.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers

NBA Betting Lines And Pelicans vs Trailblazers Odds

The Portland Trailblazers have won their last two games, both on the road, and face another tough test on their travels this evening. for New Orleans, they will be seeing this as a great opportunity to claim back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two games of the new 2022/23 NBA season.

The Pelicans are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.

Bet New Orleans Pelicans Portland Trailblazers Play
Moneyline -275 +225 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Total Points Under 225.0 (-110) Over 225.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers

