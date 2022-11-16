NBA Picks

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

Paul Kelly
The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Wednesday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors exclusive betting pick!

NBA Best Bets For Wednesday November 16 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Pacers ML (+120) @ BetOnline

The Indiana Pacers are in good form of late, winning five of their last seven games in the NBA. They look reasonably strong o the road too and face a Charlotte Hornets side who have lost eight of their last nine games of basketball, including four of these on their home court. We really like the Pacers as underdogs here on the road.

Back Pacers ML (+120) @ BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 2: Hawks ML (+110) @ BetOnline

The Atlanta Hawks face a tough test against one of the best sides in the entire NBA in the Boston Celtics tonight. However, the Hawks come here having beaten the likes of the Bucks, Knicks, Pelicans and 76ers in the last couple of weeks. The Celtics are top of the Eastern Conference and have won seven in a row, but the Hawks are strong on their home court and look a great outfit this season.

Back Hawks ML (+110) @BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 3: Suns -1.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Our final pick for the NBA tonight is that the Phoenix Suns will triumph on their home court against the Warriors. The Suns sit in fourth in the Western Conference, with Golden State down in 11th despite winning three of their last four, however they were all at home. We like the Suns here a lot on the point spread.

Back Suns -1.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Wednesday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Wednesday night (November 16th) sees 10 huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 10 games from the NBA tonight include:

  • Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers
  • Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics
  • Toronto Raptors  vs Miami Heat
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
  • Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks
  • Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Hornets vs Pacers Odds

The Charlotte Hornets have lost eight of their last nine matches, but did win last time out against the Magic. The Pacers have won five of their last seven and look to be hitting a bit of form of late.

The Hornets are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 232.

Bet Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers Play
Moneyline -140 +120 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 232.0 (-110) Over 232.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Timberwolves Odds

The Orlando Magic sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and have won just four games so far from their 15 NBA games. The Timberwolves are 6-8 in the Western Conference, but won on the road against the Cavaliers last time out impressively.

The Timberwolves are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 224.

Bet Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves Play
Moneyline +175 -210 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread +5.0 (-110) -5.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 224.0 (-110) Over 224.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Wizards vs Thunder Odds

The Washington Wizards are playing some fantastic basketball, winning their last four games in a row and currently occupying fifth spot in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City Thunder sit tenth in the East, and have lost five of their last seven matches.

The Wizards are the favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.

Bet Washington Wizards Oklahoma City Thunder Play
Moneyline -192 +167 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 226.0 (-110) Over 226.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Hawks vs Celtics Odds

It’s 1st vs 3rd in the Eastern Conference as the Boston Celtis travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Both of these teams are in fine form, especially the Celtics, who have won their last seven games of basketball in a row.

The Celtics are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 2 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 232.5.

Bet Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics Play
Moneyline +110 -130 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread +2.0 (-110) -2.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 232.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Raptors vs Heat Odds

The Toronto Raptors are sixth in the Eastern Conference, having won eight of their opening 15 NBA games. On the other hand, the Miami Heat had a slow start but have picked up form of late, winning five of their last seven, including their last three in a row.

The Heat are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 215.

Bet Toronto Raptors Miami Heat Play
Moneyline +100 -120 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 215.0 (-110) Over 215.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Cavaliers Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks sit second in the Eastern Conference, with the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting in fourth in the same division. The Bucks are 10-3, but have lost three of their last four. The Cavaliers are 8-5 and have lost four games in a row.

The Bucks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

Bet Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Play
Moneyline -180 +160 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -4.0 (-110) +4.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 220.0 (-110) Over 220.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Pelicans vs Bulls Odds

The Chicago Bulls are on the road tonight and need to improve their form, having lost four of their last five NBA games. The New Orleans Pelicans on the other hand have won three of their last four, and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference right now.

The Pelicans are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.5.

Bet New Orleans Pelicans Chicago Bulls Play
Moneyline -175 +155 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -4.0 (-110) +4.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 226.5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Mavericks vs Rockets Odds

The Dallas Mavericks welcome the Houston Rockets to the American Airlines Center tonight, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in a row for the home side. The Rockets sit rock bottom of the Western Conference, going 2-12 and losing nine of their last ten NBA games.

The Mavericks are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.

Bet Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets Play
Moneyline -425 +325 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 221.0 (-110) Over 221.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Nuggets vs Knicks Odds

The Denver Nuggets are in incredible form, winning seven of their last nine and five of their last six games on basketball. They welcome the NY Knicks who have epitomized inconsistency so far this season. They are 4-4 in their last eight, winning one, then losing one.

The Nuggets are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 4.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 231.

Bet Denver Nuggets NY Knicks Play
Moneyline -185 +165 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 231.0 (-110) Over 231.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

NBA Betting Lines And Suns vs Warriors Odds

Th Golden State Warriors aim to make it four wins from five as they travel to Phoenix. However, the Suns are in fine form themselves and currently occupy fourth spot in the Western Conference, going 8-5 so far this season after their opening 13 games of basketball.

The Suns are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.5.

Bet Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors Play
Moneyline -125 +105 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Total Points Under 226.5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
