NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Jazz and Clippers vs Lakers

The NBA season continues tonight with a full card of matches lined up for Wednesday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Hawks vs Jazz and Clippers vs Lakers pick!

NBA Best Bets For Wednesday November 9 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Celtics -11.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Boston Celtics are one of the strongest teams in the NBA so far and boast an incredibly talented roster. The Pistons are very poor and the point spread in favor of the Celtics looks a good bet here for sure. If they continue their strong offense, they could score 135+ points tonight easily.

NBA Best Bet 2: Jazz ML (+145) @ BetOnline

The Utah Jazz sit top of the Western Conference right now and travel to Atlanta in good form. They have been strong on the road so backing them on the moneyline as underdogs could be great value tonight.

NBA Best Bet 3: Knicks ML (+120) @ BetOnline

The New York Knicks face an inconsistent Brooklyn Nets side, and his one is a really tough one to call. We are slightly edging towards the Knicks on the moneyline here as they have looked exception in patches, and are definitely on of the teams who could be in contention come the post-season in 2023.

Wednesday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Wednesday night (November 9th) sees 13 huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 13 games from the NBA tonight include:

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trailblazers

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Betting Lines And Magic vs Mavericks Odds

The Orlando Magic sit bottom of the Eastern Conference right now and have lost nine of their opening 11 basketball games. The Dallas Mavericks have won four in a row, and look like real contenders for the NBA post season so far.

The Mavericks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.0. The total points line has been set at over/under 216.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Hornets vs Trailblazers Odds

The Charlotte Hornets have lost their last five games in a row and face a Portland side who have won seven of their opening ten games of the new NBA season and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference currently.

The Trailblazers are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Pacers vs Nuggets Odds

The away side have won five of their last six including three in a row, two of which came on the road. The Indiana Pacers themselves have won four of their last five and occupy a play-off spot right now too.

The Nuggets are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5.5 either way. The total points line has been set at over/under 235.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Hawks vs Jazz Odds

The Utah Jazz sit top of the Western Conference after 12 games, boasting nine wins and three in a row up to tonight’s match. The Atlanta Hawks are enjoying a successful season themselves sitting in fourth in the Eastern Conference, also winning their previous three games.

The Hawks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 3.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.5

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Pistons Odds

The Detroit Pistons are up against it tonight as they travel to face one of the best teams and one of the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy. The Pistons have lost eight of their last ten with Boston winning four of their last five and three on the spin.

The Celtics are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 11.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Nets vs Knicks Odds

The New York Knicks have been inconsistent so far this season but have still made a reasonable start to the campaign. The Brooklyn Nets are struggling but have somewhat turned their fortunes around in recent weeks with three wins in their last five basketball games.

The Nets are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2.5 points either way. The total points line has been set at over/under 223.

NBA Betting Lines And Raptors vs Rockets Odds

The Houston Rockets sit rock bottom of the Western Conference and have lost six of their last seven games. They did however win last time out on the road. The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed a strong start to the season and are in a good position in the league. They currently sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9.5 each way. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.

NBA Betting Lines And Bulls vs Pelicans Odds

The Chicago Bulls have won their last four NBA games on their home court and sit in the play-off places in the Eastern Conference so far. The Pelicans on the other hand have been very inconsistent, winning five and losing five of their opening ten games of the 2022/23 NBA campaign.

The Pelicans are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5 either way. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Timberwolves vs Suns Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves had made a strong start to the campaign but have lost four of their last five games of basketball. Phoenix on the other hand have been super strong and sit second in the Western Conference with seven wins from their opening ten NBA games so far this season.

The Suns are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5 each way. The total points line has been set at over/under 225.

NBA Betting Lines And Thunder vs Bucks Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks sit top of the Eastern Conference despite losing their last game on the road to the Hawks. Oklahoma City Thunder have lost three in a row, including the reverse fixture of tonight 108-94 just last week.

The Bucks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 219.

NBA Betting Lines And Spurs vs Grizzlies Odds

The San Antonio Spurs have lost four NBA games on the spin and are struggling for form big time. On the other hand, Memphis have won three of their last four with their only recent defeat coming to the Celtics in a super tight game. The Grizzlies look like genuine play-off contenders so far.

The Grizzlies are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 234.

NBA Betting Lines And Clippers vs Lakers Odds

The battle of Los Angeles goes down tonight with an in-form Clippers side facing an out of form Lakers roster. The Clippers have won four of their previous five with the Lakers losing three in a row and only winning two of their ten games so far this season, losing the other eight.

The Clippers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.

NBA Betting Lines And Kings vs Cavaliers Odds

Sacramento Kings have won three of their previous five games, but did lose their opening four games of the season. Cleveland on the other hand have won eight of their last nine NBA league games and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference right now.

The Cavaliers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.

