NBA Picks

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Sacramento Kings NBA
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Tuesday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Mavericks vs Clippers and Jazz vs Knicks exclusive betting pick!

Best NBA Free Bets & Betting Promos

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: Latest NBA Odds | Best NBA Picks From Our basketball Experts

NBA Best Bets For Tuesday November 15 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Grizzlies ML (+110) @ BetOnline

The Memphis Grizzlies have been impressive all season, and are in good form right now. They travel to face the Pelicans on the road, who on their day can match anyone, but we feel that Memphis will have too much for them and can win this one on the moneyline.

Back Grizzlies ML (+110) @ BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 2: Clippers +7.0 (-110) @ BetOnline

The LA Clippers have been super impressive so far, winning eight of their opening 14 NBA fixtures. The Mavericks too have been in good form, but this will no doubt be a close game, hence why we have gone for the Clippers plus seven points on the spread.

Back Clippers +7.0 (-110) @BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 3: Jazz -4.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Utah Jazz have been in excellent form this season, winning 10 games so far and sitting third in the Western Conference. Despite losing their last two, they are almost unbeatable on their home court, and we can see them pulling away tonight and beating the NY Knicks by seven or eight points, hence the spread selection in favor of Utah.

Back Jazz -4.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Tuesday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Tuesday night (November 15th) sees five huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The five games from the NBA tonight include:

  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers
  • Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks
  • Portland Trailblazers vs San Antonio Spurs
  • Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets

NBA Betting Lines And Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies are 9-5 so far this season, winning six of their last eight NBA games. They sit fourth in the Western Conference right now. The New Orleans Pelicans are 7-6 so far and have been inconsistent all season, but still occupy a play-off spot right now in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2. The total points line has been set at over/under 222.5.

Bet New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies Play
Moneyline -130 +110 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Point Spread -2.0 (-110) +2.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Total Points Under 222.5 (-110) Over 222.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

NBA Betting Lines And Mavericks vs Clippers Odds

The Mavericks welcomes the LA Clippers to Dallas tonight. The home side have won five of their last seven NBA games, with the Clippers winning six of their last eight NBA games. This will be a tight game and one far closer than the sportsbooks have it.

The Mavericks are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7. The total points line has been set at over/under 211.

Bet Dallas Mavericks LA Clippers Play
Moneyline -280 +230 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Point Spread -7.0 (-110) +7.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Total Points Under 211.0 (-110) Over 211.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

NBA Betting Lines And Jazz vs Knicks Odds

The NY Knicks are currently 6-7 this season and travel to a side who are third in the Western Conference having won ten of their opening 15 games, despite losing their last two. The Jazz have been impressive at home and are rightly the favorites tonight.

The Jazz are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 4.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 231.

Bet Utah Jazz NY Knicks Play
Moneyline -192 +167 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Total Points Under 231.0 (-110) Over 231.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

NBA Betting Lines And Trailblazers vs Spurs Odds

The Portland Trailblazers occupy second spot in the Western Conference and are currently 9-4 this season, winning four of their last six NBA games. The Spurs haven’t been as impressive, and are 6-8. They have lost six of their last seven games.

The Trailblazers are heavy favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 7.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 225.

Bet Portland Trailblazers San Antonio Spurs Play
Moneyline -305 +245 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Point Spread -7.5 (-110) +7.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Total Points Under 225.0 (-110) Over 225.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

NBA Betting Lines And Kings vs Nets Odds

The Sacramento Kings are 6-6 so far this NBA season, with the Brooklyn Nets going 6-8 from their opening 14 games. This is a tight one, with two sides who can beat anyone on their day, but have shown to be quite inconsistent so far. The Nets have won five of their last eight, with the Kings winning three on the spin.

The Kings are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 224.5.

Bet Sacramento Kings Brooklyn Nets Play
Moneyline -130 +110 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Point Spread -1.5 (-115) +1.5 (-105) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Total Points Under 224.5 (-110) Over 224.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites

 

Topics  
Clippers Grizzlies Jazz Kings Knicks Mavericks NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Nets Pelicans Spurs Trailblazers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
dejounte murray

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Dejounte Murray double double bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 14th November

Author image Olly Taliku  •  18h
NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns
Author image Paul Kelly  •  23h
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Hornets v Heat & Pistons v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NBA Picks
NBA
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Celtics v Nuggets & Warriors vs Cavs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2022
NBA Picks
Denver Nuggets NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 11 2022
NBA Picks
Miami Heat NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 10 2022
NBA Picks
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Donovan Mitchell
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Jazz and Clippers vs Lakers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top