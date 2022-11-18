NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Mavericks vs Nuggets and Jazz vs Suns

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Friday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Mavericks vs Nuggets and Jazz vs Suns exclusive betting pick!

Best NBA Free Bets & Betting Promos

RELATED: Latest NBA Odds | Best NBA Picks From Our basketball Experts

NBA Best Bets For Friday November 18 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Over 221.5 Points In Cavaliers vs Hornets (-110) @ BetOnline

Our first betting pick for tonight’s NBA is that there will be 222+ points in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers have been involved in a lot of high scoring games so far this season, with the hornets having more points than this in three of their last four games.

NBA Best Bet 2: Nuggets ML (+310) @ BetOnline

Despite being huge underdogs as well as being on the road tonight, we like the Denver Nuggets chances against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets have had the better season so far, winning five times on the road already. The Mavericks have been inconsistent so we see the value here with Denver on the moneyline.

NBA Best Bet 3: Bucks ML (+110) @ BetOnline

The Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference for a reason – they are a strong side. They have only lost three games this campaign and have won three of their five games on the road this season already. The 76ers are in good form of late beating the Jazz and Hawks in their last two, but we think the Bucks are just a little bit stronger than Philly.

Friday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Friday night (November 18th) sees 10 huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 11 games from the NBA tonight include:

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

NBA Betting Lines And Wizards vs Nets Odds

The Washington Wizards sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won four of their last five matches. For the Miami Heat, they have won three of their last four and sit two places below the Wizards in tenth in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5 either way. The total points line has been set at over/under 217.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Cavaliers vs Hornets Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, going 8-6 so far this season but they have lost their last five games on the spin. The Charlotte Hornets are second bottom of the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their last ten games.

The Cavaliers are big favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 221.5.

NBA Betting Lines And 76ers vs Bucks Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks sit second in the Eastern Conference and are currently 11-3 after their opening 14 NBA games. The Philadelphia 76ers sit nineth in the same conference, but have won their last two in a row and their last three on their home court.

The 76ers are the favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 1.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 213.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Bulls vs Magic Odds

It’s 12th vs 13th in the Eastern Conference as the Chicago Bulls welcome the Orlando Magic. The Bulls have lost five of their last six and are in poor form, with the Magic not much better, losing four of their last six games.

The Bulls are the big favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 8.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 220.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Rockets vs Pacers Odds

The Houston Rockets sit rock bottom of the Western Conference with a 3-12 record so far this season, but did win on the road last time out. The Inidian Pacers are in fine form, winning four of their last five games and sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 5. The total points line has been set at over/under 236.

NBA Betting Lines And Grizzlies vs Thunder Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies are 9-6 so far this season and have been relatively inconsistent, but have won five of their six games at home. Oklahoma City Thunder are tenth in the Western Conference, but have hit some form recently and have won three of their last four games in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 6. The total points line has been set at over/under 231.

NBA Betting Lines And Mavericks vs Nuggets Odds

The Dallas Mavericks sit eighth in the Western Conference, and have been too inconsistent this season. The Denver Nuggets on the other hand sit third in the Western Conference and have won nine games in their last 13 in the NBA.

The Mavericks are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9. The total points line has been set at over/under 215.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Pelicans vs Celtics Odds

The New Orleans Pelicans are fifth in the Western Conference right now and boast a 9-6 record, winning their last three on the spin, all at home. The Boston Celtics are top of the Eastern Conference, going 12-3 so far this season which includes eight wins in a row now.

The Celtics are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 230.

NBA Betting Lines And Jazz vs Suns Odds

The Utah Jazz sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 10-6 record, but have lost their last three games on the spin. The Phoenix Suns sit second in the same division, currently 9-5 and coming off a good win against the Warriors last time out.

The Suns are the favorites on the moneyline this evening, with the point spread set at 1.5 points either way. The points total has been set at under/over 228.

NBA Betting Lines And Warriors vs Knicks Odds

Th Golden State Warriors aim to four wins from their last six after a poor start to the 2022/23 NBA campaign. They welcome the New York Knicks who are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have won impressively on the road against both the Nuggets and Jazz in their last two.

The Warriors are heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 234.5.

NBA Betting Lines And Lakers vs Pistons Odds

Th Los Angeles Lakers are second bottom with a 3-10 record in the Western Conference right now, losing five of their last six games. The Detroit Pistons are bottom of the Eastern Conference, and have lost their last five in a row and have lost every game on the road so far this season.

The Lakers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7. The total points line has been set at over/under 226.5.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites