NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Thursday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons exclusive betting pick!

NBA Best Bets For Thursday November 17 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Trailblazers -2.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Portland Trailblazers have been highly impressive so far this season, and sit top of the Western Conference for a reason. They have been almightily impressive at home, with their opponents tonight losing their lat two heavily on the road. The Brooklyn Nets are good on their day, but are no match for the Trailblazers here.

NBA Best Bet 2: Kings -7.0 (-105) @ BetOnline

The Sacramento Kings are in their best form of the season right now, winning their last four games in a row, including three of these on their home court. They are at home once again tonight, and gave a San Antonio Spurs side who are in terrible form and have lost their last four games on the road. We can see a comfortable Kings win here.

NBA Best Bet 3: Clippers vs Pistons Over 216 points (-110) @ BetOnline

Our final pick for the NBA tonight is that the game between the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons will have OVER 216.0 points in total. All of the Pistons last four games have resulted in a minimum of 225 points, they are always in high scoring affairs. Los Angeles have only gone over this total in two of their last five matches, but they are capable of scoring 120 points + tonight which should see this bet come in.

Thursday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Thursday night (November 17th) sees three huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 3 games from the NBA tonight include:

Portland Trailblazers vs Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

NBA Betting Lines And Trailblazers vs Nets Odds

The Portland Trailblazers sit top of the Western Conference and are 10-4 so far this season, winning four of their last five games. The Brooklyn Nets are 6-9 and have lost their last two games on the road.

The Trailblazers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

NBA Betting Lines And Kings vs Spurs Odds

The San Antonio Spurs are 6-9 so far this season and have lost seven of their last eight matches, only beating the Bucks in this time. Sacramento are 7-6 and are on a four game winning run, including three wins on their home court.

The Kings are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7. The total points line has been set at over/under 237.

NBA Betting Lines And Clippers vs Pistons Odds

The LA Clippers are 8-7 so far this NBA season but have won six of their last nine matches including impressive victories over the Cavaliers, Spurs and Lakers. The Detroit Pistons sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference and are 3-12, losing seven of their last eight basketball games.

The Clippers are the heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9. The total points line has been set at over/under 216.

