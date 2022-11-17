NBA Picks

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Detroit Pistons NBA
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The NBA season continues tonight with some high quality matches lined up for Thursday night. Ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons exclusive betting pick!

Best NBA Free Bets & Betting Promos

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: Latest NBA Odds | Best NBA Picks From Our basketball Experts

NBA Best Bets For Thursday November 17 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Trailblazers -2.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Portland Trailblazers have been highly impressive so far this season, and sit top of the Western Conference for a reason. They have been almightily impressive at home, with their opponents tonight losing their lat two heavily on the road. The Brooklyn Nets are good on their day, but are no match for the Trailblazers here.

Back Trailblazers -2.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 2: Kings -7.0 (-105) @ BetOnline

The Sacramento Kings are in their best form of the season right now, winning their last four games in a row, including three of these on their home court. They are at home once again tonight, and gave a San Antonio Spurs side who are in terrible form and have lost their last four games on the road. We can see a comfortable Kings win here.

Back Kings -7.0 (-105) @BetOnline

NBA Best Bet 3: Clippers vs Pistons Over 216 points (-110) @ BetOnline

Our final pick for the NBA tonight is that the game between the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons will have OVER 216.0 points in total. All of the Pistons last four games have resulted in a minimum of 225 points, they are always in high scoring affairs. Los Angeles have only gone over this total in two of their last five matches, but they are capable of scoring 120 points + tonight which should see this bet come in.

Back Over 216 Points in Clippers vs Pistons (-110) @ BetOnline

Thursday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Thursday night (November 17th) sees three huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 3 games from the NBA tonight include:

  • Portland Trailblazers vs Brooklyn Nets
  • Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs
  • Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

NBA Betting Lines And Trailblazers vs Nets Odds

The Portland Trailblazers sit top of the Western Conference and are 10-4 so far this season, winning four of their last five games. The Brooklyn Nets are 6-9 and have lost their last two games on the road.

The Trailblazers are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 2.5. The total points line has been set at over/under 220.

Bet Portland Trailblazers Brooklyn Nets Play
Moneyline -140 +120 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Total Points Under 220.0 (-110) Over 220.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

NBA Betting Lines And Kings vs Spurs Odds

The San Antonio Spurs are 6-9 so far this season and have lost seven of their last eight matches, only beating the Bucks in this time. Sacramento are 7-6 and are on a four game winning run, including three wins on their home court.

The Kings are favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 7. The total points line has been set at over/under 237.

Bet Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Play
Moneyline -275 +225 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Point Spread -7.0 (-105) +7.0 (-115) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Total Points Under 237.0 (-110) Over 237.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

NBA Betting Lines And Clippers vs Pistons Odds

The LA Clippers are 8-7 so far this NBA season but have won six of their last nine matches including impressive victories over the Cavaliers, Spurs and Lakers. The Detroit Pistons sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference and are 3-12, losing seven of their last eight basketball games.

The Clippers are the heavy favorites on the moneyline, with the point spread set at 9. The total points line has been set at over/under 216.

Bet LA Clippers Detroit Pistons Play
Moneyline -450 +350 NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Point Spread -9.0 (-110) +9.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons
Total Points Under 216.0 (-110) Over 216.0 (-110) NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites

 

Topics  
Clippers Kings NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Nets Pistons Spurs Trailblazers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 16 2022
NBA Picks
BASKETBALL MONEY new
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Claim $6,000 in Free Bets For Heat v Raptors & Celtics v Hawks
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 16 2022
NBA Picks
Sacramento Kings NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 15 2022
NBA Picks
dejounte murray
NBA Parlay Picks Today: Dejounte Murray double double bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 14th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 14 2022
NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 14 2022
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Hornets v Heat & Pistons v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 15 2022
NBA Picks
NBA
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Celtics v Nuggets & Warriors vs Cavs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top