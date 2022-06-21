The top offshore sportsbooks have made their NBA Draft 2022 predictions. According to the NBA Draft betting odds, smooth-shooting Auburn forward Jabari Smith has the best chance of becoming the No. 1 overall pick. Below, we’ll go over the top-five NBA Draft 2022 picks according to the betting odds from the best offshore betting sites.

2022 NBA Draft Mock Draft Based on Betting Odds from Top Offshore Sportsbooks

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. With a loaded draft class set to take the stage and shake commissioner Adam Silver’s hand on Thursday night, we’ll go over the projected 2022 NBA Draft picks based on the offshore betting odds for each selection in the top five.

1. Orlando Magic — Jabari Smith, Auburn (Freshman)

Auburn star Jabari Smith headlines the 2022 NBA Draft class, which is expected to be one of the best. The Orlando Magic holds the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and could use a go-to scorer on offense, which makes Smith the best fit at No. 1. Smith has a sweet shooting stroke and a well-rounded offensive game, giving him one of the highest floors of any player in the draft.

2. Oklahoma City — Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Freshman)

While Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are also among the players with a chance to go first overall, the top offshore sports betting sites have them falling to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

After another non-competitive season, the Oklahoma City Thunder own the No. 2 overall pick and desperately need to take a chance on a player that could be a franchise-altering talent. As a result, Holmgren comes into NBA Draft Day with -155 odds to become the No. 2 overall pick.

However, some concerns have started to arise around Holmgren’s durability and frame leading up to the draft, which has caused his stock to slip. In terms of odds to go No. 1 overall, Holmgren (+275) now trails Banchero (+225) at the top sportsbooks.

3. Houston — Paolo Banchero, Duke (Freshman)

If the top two picks shake out that way, there is little doubt that Banchero would be the next player selected.

The Houston Rockets own the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and recently traded big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for a package involving the No. 17 overall pick.

Based on the NBA Draft odds, Banchero has a -300 odds to go No. 3 overall while Holmgren is next on the board with +500 odds to fall one spot in the 2022 NBA Draft.

4. Sacramento — Jaden Ivey, Purdue (Sophomore)

At No. 4 overall, the best offshore sportsbooks have Purdue guard Jaden Ivey as the selection.

An ultra-athletic guard, Ivey is the consensus best player outside of the top-three big men and several teams are rumored to be interested in his services on draft day, including the New York Knicks.

However, Ivey doesn’t seem like a potential fit for the Sacramento Kings, who own the No. 4 overall pick. With De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell already on the roster, it make make sense for the Kings to move this selection.

5. Detroit — Keegan Murray, Iowa (Sophomore)

At No. 5 overall, the best offshore sports betting sites have another Big Ten player being selected.

This time, Iowa forward Keegan Murray finds himself as a complimentary star to 2021 No 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons own the No. 5 overall pick and have been linked to several players, including Murray, Shaedon Sharpe, and Benedict Mathurin.

As mentioned above, there is a chance that the Kings opt to pass on Ivey at No. 4.

If Sacramento deems that Ivey isn’t a fit, there is a strong chance that the Pistons would draft him with the fifth overall pick. Ivey owns +125 odds to go No. 5 overall, followed by Sharpe at +700 odds and Mathurin at +900 odds.