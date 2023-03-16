NBA News and Rumors

NBA MVP Odds 2023: Joel Embiid Becomes New Favorite

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands and smiles.

The 2023 NBA MVP race has a new betting favorite, as the best odds now belong to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. With 14 games remaining, Embiid will look to put an exclamation point on his historic season. If the MVP doesn’t go to Embiid, then who will win? Find out the 2022-2023 NBA MVP odds below.

Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic Are The Two Best Betting Odds For MVP

Embiid finally surpassed Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as the favorite for MVP.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 33.5 points per game. Embiid finished last season as the league’s leading scorer with 30.6. The Sixers’ center also grabs 10.2 rebounds a game, and if his scoring and rebounding averages remain the same, Embiid will become the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Just behind Embiid is Jokic, the winner of the last two MVPs. Jokic has been fantastic all season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 10.0 assists.

However, the odds shift can be attributed to the Nuggets’ recent slump, losing four straight games.

2023 NBA MVP Odds

BetOnline lists Embiid as the favorite at +110. Embiid came in second for MVP voting the last two seasons. If Embiid wins, he will become the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Jokic is still right behind Embiid at +150. If Jokic wins, he will become the fourth player in NBA history to win three-straight MVPs, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird.

The only other contender is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at +340. The two-time MVP is averaging 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

View the entire MVP odds chart via BetOnline.

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds Play
Joel Embiid +110 BetOnline logo
Nikola Jokic +150 BetOnline logo
Giannis Antetokounmpo +340 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands and smiles.

NBA MVP Odds 2023: Joel Embiid Becomes New Favorite

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18min
NBA News and Rumors
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant runs.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Suspended For Eight Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James Savannah James
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Dazzles At Post Oscars Party
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic sits and stares.
2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Remains The Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks at the hoop.
Suns Kevin Durant Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Ankle Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 9 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Not Expected To Miss Significant Time With Thigh Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 9 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Grizzlies star Ja Morant holds his hand in the air.
Ja Morant Allegedly Seen Flashing Gun On Instagram Live
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top