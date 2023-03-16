NBA MVP Odds 2023: Joel Embiid Becomes New Favorite

The 2023 NBA MVP race has a new betting favorite, as the best odds now belong to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. With 14 games remaining, Embiid will look to put an exclamation point on his historic season. If the MVP doesn’t go to Embiid, then who will win? Find out the 2022-2023 NBA MVP odds below.

Joel Embiid is now currently the betting favorite to win the 2023 NBA MVP. Uh oh. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/4zHQ6WufFz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 16, 2023

Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic Are The Two Best Betting Odds For MVP

Embiid finally surpassed Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as the favorite for MVP.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 33.5 points per game. Embiid finished last season as the league’s leading scorer with 30.6. The Sixers’ center also grabs 10.2 rebounds a game, and if his scoring and rebounding averages remain the same, Embiid will become the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Just behind Embiid is Jokic, the winner of the last two MVPs. Jokic has been fantastic all season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 10.0 assists.

However, the odds shift can be attributed to the Nuggets’ recent slump, losing four straight games.

2023 NBA MVP Odds

BetOnline lists Embiid as the favorite at +110. Embiid came in second for MVP voting the last two seasons. If Embiid wins, he will become the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Jokic is still right behind Embiid at +150. If Jokic wins, he will become the fourth player in NBA history to win three-straight MVPs, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird.

The only other contender is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at +340. The two-time MVP is averaging 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

View the entire MVP odds chart via BetOnline.

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds Play Joel Embiid +110 Nikola Jokic +150 Giannis Antetokounmpo +340

NBA Betting Guides 2023