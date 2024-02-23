NBA News and Rumors

NBA MVP Odds 2024: Nikola Jokic Could Win Third In Four Years

Dan Girolamo
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.

The second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season begins tonight. The MVP is still up for grabs. Which player is in prime position to make a push for the trophy? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA MVP.

Wide-Open Race For MVP

More than halfway through the season, it’s anyone’s race.

According to NBA.com’s KIA MVP Ladder, Denver’s Nikola Jokic is first, followed by Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Jokic or Antetokounmpo were to win, they would become the ninth player in NBA history to win at least three MVPs. Joker or Giannis would sit alongside Larry Bird, Moses Malone, and Magic Johnson with three MVPs.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was the favorite for a large stretch of the first half. Embiid leads the league in scoring at 35.3 points per game. However, a knee injury has eliminated Embiid from MVP contention.

NBA MVP Odds 2024

Which player is favored to win the 2024 NBA MVP?

Like the MVP ladder, BetOnline lists Jokic (-130) as the favorite to win the MVP, with Gilgeous-Alexander (+210) on his heels. If Jokic wins, it would be his third in four seasons.

Both players are putting up video game-like statistics. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists to SGA’s 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

This may come down to which team finishes higher in the standings. The Thunder are second in the West at 37-17, while the Nuggets are fourth at 36-19. If the Thunder can get the top seed and SGA’s numbers stay the same or improve, he could win his first MVP.

View the odds below.

NBA MVP 2024 Odds Play
Nikola Jokic -130 BetOnline logo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +210 BetOnline logo
Luka Doncic +750 BetOnline logo
Giannis Antetokounmpo +900 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +1600 BetOnline logo
Jalen Brunson +4500 BetOnline logo
Kawhi Leonard +5000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
