NBA MVP Odds 2024: Nikola Jokic Could Win Third In Four Years

The second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season begins tonight. The MVP is still up for grabs. Which player is in prime position to make a push for the trophy? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA MVP.

Wide-Open Race For MVP

Larry Bird on Nikola Jokic "He makes that whole thing go." pic.twitter.com/L4OWHAtWTD — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) February 18, 2024

More than halfway through the season, it’s anyone’s race.

According to NBA.com’s KIA MVP Ladder, Denver’s Nikola Jokic is first, followed by Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Jokic or Antetokounmpo were to win, they would become the ninth player in NBA history to win at least three MVPs. Joker or Giannis would sit alongside Larry Bird, Moses Malone, and Magic Johnson with three MVPs.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was the favorite for a large stretch of the first half. Embiid leads the league in scoring at 35.3 points per game. However, a knee injury has eliminated Embiid from MVP contention.

NBA MVP Odds 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.5 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals. Here's every player in NBA history who had a 30-6-2 season. (The average for MVP shares for those seasons is 0.630). pic.twitter.com/pMlXNEqmWf — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 20, 2024

Which player is favored to win the 2024 NBA MVP?

Like the MVP ladder, BetOnline lists Jokic (-130) as the favorite to win the MVP, with Gilgeous-Alexander (+210) on his heels. If Jokic wins, it would be his third in four seasons.

Both players are putting up video game-like statistics. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists to SGA’s 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

This may come down to which team finishes higher in the standings. The Thunder are second in the West at 37-17, while the Nuggets are fourth at 36-19. If the Thunder can get the top seed and SGA’s numbers stay the same or improve, he could win his first MVP.

View the odds below.

NBA MVP 2024 Odds Play Nikola Jokic -130 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +210 Luka Doncic +750 Giannis Antetokounmpo +900 Jayson Tatum +1600 Jalen Brunson +4500 Kawhi Leonard +5000

