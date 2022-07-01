NBA MVP Odds for 2022-23 NBA Season, Joel Embiid’s Odds Increase 15%

Early NBA MVP odds for the 2022-23 NBA season have been released, and Joel Embiid’s odds have increased by as much as 15%. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has the best odds (+425) of winning the award next season.

76ers center Joel Embiid possesses the second-best odds (+700) of winning MVP, followed by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750) and Nets forward Kevin Durant (+900). Keep reading to view the full NBA MVP odds list for the 2022-23 NBA season.

More NBA betting picks, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

NBA MVP Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

In the 2021-22 season, Luka Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in 65 games played. Not to mention, the guard shot 45.7% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range. He finished fourth in MVP voting this past season.

Though, after Joel Embiid’s odds of winning increased 15%, should the three-time All-Star be the favorite to win the award next season? The NBA MVP odds list for the 2022-23 NBA season are posted below.

NBA Player Odds Play Luka Doncic +425 Joel Embiid +700 Giannis Antetokounmpo +750 Kevin Durant +900 Stephen Curry +1000 Nikola Jokic +1100 Ja Morant +1100 Jayson Tatum +1200 Kawhi Leonard +2500 LeBron James +2500 Trae Young +2500 Devin Booker +2800 Damian Lillard +2800 Zion Williamson +3300 Karl-Anthony Towns +5000 Jimmy Butler +5000 Anthony Davis +5000 Darius Garland +6600 Donovan Mitchell +7500

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.

Luka Doncic (+425) odds at BetOnline | NBA MVP Odds

Luka Doncic earned his third All-NBA First-Team selection in 2022. And the guard is only 23 years old. On Aug. 10, 2021, Doncic signed a five-year, $207 million extension with the Mavericks. In his team’s 102-98 win over the Raptors on Jan. 19, the guard scored a then season-high 41 points. A month later, Doncic scored a career-high 51 points in the Mavs’ 112-105 win against the Clippers.

Although the Mavs went on to lose in five games versus the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, last season was the first time the team advanced past the first round of the playoffs since winning the 2011 NBA Finals. Doncic also joined Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in the history of the league to amass 800 points in their first 25 career playoff games.

Joel Embiid (+700) odds at BetOnline

Next, Joel Embiid finished second behind Nikola Jokic in MVP voting last season. He received 26 first-place votes and 39 second-place votes. In a total of 68 games played in the 2021-22 regular season, Embiid averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The center earned his fifth All-Star selection and fourth All-NBA Second-Team selection. Also, Embiid won his first scoring title. The last Sixer to do it was Allen Iverson.

Additionally, on Jan. 19, Embiid tied his career-high of 50 points in the 76ers’ 123-110 win versus the Magic. Then, in the Sixers’ 133-120 win over the Pacers on Apr. 9, the center finished his performance with 41 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Injuries affected the seventh-year player later in the season. He dealt with a concussion, right orbital fracture and a right thumb injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750) odds at BetOnline

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo placed third in MVP voting for the 2021-22 regular season. The Bucks forward received nine first-place votes, 32 second-place votes and 52 third-place votes. In a total of 67 games played last season, the Greek Freak averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Antetokounmpo received his fourth NBA All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA First-Team selections in 2022. The ninth-year veteran also shot 55.3% from the field.

With a total of six All-NBA honors, he past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most selections in franchise history. After earning another triple-double in the Bucks’ 118-99 win over the Warriors on Jan. 13, Antetokounmpo also became the first player in NBA history to post multiple 30-point triple-doubles in no more than 30 minutes played. Considering the two-time MVP finished third in scoring last season, he is definitely a top-3 candidate to win the award again next season in 2023.

Other articles related to NBA MVP odds for the 2022-23 NBA season are on the main page.

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in New York, Florida and Texas.