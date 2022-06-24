NBA News: Kyrie Irving expected to leave Nets via opt-in-and-trade

The latest NBA news pertains to Kyrie Irving and his option to leave the Nets via an opt-in-and-trade. According to Shams Charania of Stadium, Irving’s days in Brooklyn could be over. “There’s an explanation that Kyrie Irving will now proceed shortly into finding a new home via an opt-in-and-trade potential situation,” explained Charania.

If this happens, Nets G.M. Sean Marks would first have to find a trade partner. The seven-time All-Star signed a four-year, $136.49 million contract with the team on Jul. 6, 2019. His player option for the 2022-23 season is $36,503,300. Irving has until next Wednesday to make a decision. However, by the sounds of it, the 12-year veteran has already made his choice.

Kyrie Irving could be traded to the Western Conference | NBA News

Furthermore, Irving gave the Nets a list of teams he wants to play for: Heat, 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Mavericks. Not only would the guard have to opt in for a trade to work, but the team acquiring his rights has to want the player to begin with. In a total of 29 games played in the 2021-22 regular season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Imagine if Irving reunited with LeBron James in Los Angeles. A trade to the Lakers would be awkward. Irving originally wanted out of Cleveland in 2017 because he didn’t want to live in LeBron’s shadow. So, if Russell Westbrook was traded to the Nets for Irving, such a move would leave some players feeling uncomfortable. Having said that, a trio consisting of James, Irving and Davis would make for must-watch television.

Mavericks and Clippers are intriguing candidates

Moreover, unless another global pandemic occurs or Irving suffers a major injury, the guard will likely appear in more than 29 games next season. The Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and Clippers especially could use his scoring and ball handling abilities. Irving backing up Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson would be interesting. Likewise, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard need another playmaker to work with in Los Angeles.

Last season, in the Nets’ 132-121 win over the Hornets on Mar. 8, Irving scored a then season-high 50 points. After that performance, Irving became only the second guard in NBA history to score 50 points in a single game while shooting 75% from the field. Of course, Michael Jordan was that one other guard. Additionally, on Mar. 15, Irving scored a career-high 60 points in the Nets’ 150-108 win against the Magic.

NBA News – Kyrie Irving expected to leave Nets