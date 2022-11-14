NBA Picks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Dejounte Murray double double bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 14th November

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
dejounte murray
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

With eight games in the NBA to get stuck into tonight, we have selected the best bets from some of the top games including a Dejounte Murray pick in the Bucks-Hawks game.

NBA Best prop Bets For Monday 14th November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites 

$1000 Welcome Offer
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Dejounte Murray double double +195 @ BetOnline

We are backing Dejounte Murray to record a double double tonight when the Bucks host the Hawks. Murray has only hit 3 double doubles so far this season but after just missing out by 2 boards at the weekend when facing the Clippers, we are sure the 26-year old can step up his game in what will be a close game against the Bucks on Monday night.

This section came in when these two sides met just last week, as Murray scored 25 points, recorded 11 boards and 8 assists in a dominant performance that helped the Hawks become the first team to break Milwaukee so far this season, in a 117-98 victory.

Back Dejounte Murray double double [email protected] BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline 

Jayson Tatum is currently +450 to be crowned MVP this season and with Boston’s main man playing some of his best basketball of his career so far right now, we are backing Tatum to score over 30 points tonight against OKC Thunder.

Tatum is currently averaging 32.3 points per game for the Celtics and having just scored a massive 43 points in a demolition of the Pistons on Saturday, we are confident he can score above his prop bet of 30.5 tonight.

Back Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Paul George over 26.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

Our third selection for Monday night’s games sees Paul George scoring over 26.5 points against the Rockets at -110 with most bookmakers. The Clippers struggled against the Nets over the weekend and so did George, who scored a poor 17 points in a disappointing defeat.

We are backing George to get back to his normal ways tonight however and with a season average of 24.7 so far this year, it would be no surprise if the 32-year old can overachieve his average against a Rockets team rock bottom of the Western Conference on a two game losing streak.

Back Paul George over 26.5 points -110 @ BetOnline
Topics  
Bucks Celtics Clippers Hawks NBA Picks Rockets Thunder
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5h
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Hornets v Heat & Pistons v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 12 2022
NBA Picks
NBA
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Celtics v Nuggets & Warriors vs Cavs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2022
NBA Picks
Denver Nuggets NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Celtics vs Nuggets and Warriors vs Cavaliers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 11 2022
NBA Picks
Miami Heat NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs 76ers and Pelicans vs Trailblazers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 10 2022
NBA Picks
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Donovan Mitchell
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Jazz and Clippers vs Lakers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 9 2022
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top