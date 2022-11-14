NBA Parlay Picks Today: Dejounte Murray double double bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 14th November

With eight games in the NBA to get stuck into tonight, we have selected the best bets from some of the top games including a Dejounte Murray pick in the Bucks-Hawks game.

NBA Best prop Bets For Monday 14th November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Dejounte Murray double double +195 @ BetOnline

We are backing Dejounte Murray to record a double double tonight when the Bucks host the Hawks. Murray has only hit 3 double doubles so far this season but after just missing out by 2 boards at the weekend when facing the Clippers, we are sure the 26-year old can step up his game in what will be a close game against the Bucks on Monday night.

This section came in when these two sides met just last week, as Murray scored 25 points, recorded 11 boards and 8 assists in a dominant performance that helped the Hawks become the first team to break Milwaukee so far this season, in a 117-98 victory.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

Jayson Tatum is currently +450 to be crowned MVP this season and with Boston’s main man playing some of his best basketball of his career so far right now, we are backing Tatum to score over 30 points tonight against OKC Thunder.

Tatum is currently averaging 32.3 points per game for the Celtics and having just scored a massive 43 points in a demolition of the Pistons on Saturday, we are confident he can score above his prop bet of 30.5 tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Paul George over 26.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

Our third selection for Monday night’s games sees Paul George scoring over 26.5 points against the Rockets at -110 with most bookmakers. The Clippers struggled against the Nets over the weekend and so did George, who scored a poor 17 points in a disappointing defeat.

We are backing George to get back to his normal ways tonight however and with a season average of 24.7 so far this year, it would be no surprise if the 32-year old can overachieve his average against a Rockets team rock bottom of the Western Conference on a two game losing streak.