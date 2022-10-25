NBA Parlay Picks Today: Draymond Green Over Points Highlights Best Picks For NBA Games On Tuesday 25th October

With another exciting night of enticing NBA action ahead, we have picked out some of the best bets across tonights games including a Draymond Green Over Points pick.

NBA Best prop Bets For Friday 21st October 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Draymond Green over 7.5 points +100 @ BetOnline

Draymond Green and the Warriors take on the Suns on Tuesday night, and we have backed Green to score over 7.5 points in the contest. Green has averaged 8.2 PPG against the Suns throughout his career, and scored 8 the last time he came up against Phoenix.

Green’s average PPG last season was 7.5, which is the same as tonight’s over/under selection. We think Green should easily achieve 8 points as he will most likely play a big part in what should be a close matchup.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Bojan Bogdanovic over 18.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

The addition of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons roster this season was vital, and the 33-year old has started his season off brightly in Detroit who are currently 1-2 so far this season.

We have backed the Pistons forward to continue his good form with a high scoring performance against the Wizards on Tuesday night, at over 18.5 points from Bogdanovic. With the Croatian averaging 19.3 PPG over his first three matches this season, we are more than confident that he will hit his mark against the Wizards on Tuesday.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Luka Doncic double double -115 @ BetOnline

The Mavericks take on the Pelicans on Tuesday night, and we have backed Luka Doncic to record a double double when the sides meet. Last season Doncic was averaging 28.4 points a game along with 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists, making a double double a serous possibility in most games for the Slovenian.

Luka Doncic has hit this selection already this season, having scored a double double against the Suns during the second game of the campaign. Doncic was also only one assist off achieving a double double in his first game of the season, giving us full confidence the 23-year old can score again on Tuesday night.