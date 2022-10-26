NBA Parlay Picks Today: Embiid over points Highlights Best Picks For NBA Games On Wednesday 26th October

Another night of NBA action is almost upon us, and with some mouthwatering games on the card tonight we have picked out some of the best player prop bets, including a Joel Embiid points selection!

NBA Best prop Bets For Wednesday 26th October 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Joel Embiid over 27.5 points -125 @ BetOnline

Joel Embiid has been one of the standout players for the Sixers so far this season, in what has been a disappointing start for Philadelphia who are 1-3 after their opening three games.

Despite a disappointing 15 points against the Bucks in his second game, Embiid has averaged 26.8 PPG this season, with the 28-year old managing a 40 point haul during a loss to the Spurs in his third match this season.

We have backed Embiid to score over 27 points on Wednesday night, in a difficult game against the Raptors. If the Sixers are to stand any chance at beating Toronto they will need Embiid to be playing his best basketball and we think he will easily achieve the 28 point mark if this happens.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Damian Lillard over 5.5 assists -155 @ BetOnline

Averaging 5.3 assists per game this season, we have backed Damian Lillard to score just above his mark tonight when the Trail Blazers take on the Heat. The only team to remain unbeaten this season after four games is Portland, and a large factor of that has been down to Damian Lillard.

– Back-to-back 41 point games

– 3-0 @trailblazers

– A go-ahead 3 with seconds remaining What a start to the season for Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/lQ8m7UUGBP — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Lillard is currently averaging 33.3 PPG as well as 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season, and we are confident that the Portland star can carry his excellent form into Wednesday night’s game and record over 5 assists when the Heat visit.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Kevin Durant over 6.5 rebounds +110 @ BetOnline

A slightly riskier pick for tonight’s games sees Kevin Durant recording over 6 rebounds against the Bucks on Wednesday night. Durant has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game this season after the opening three fixtures, but we are confident the 34-year old can still get around the court to record over 6 rebounds on Wednesday.

Although the undefeated Bucks are a daunting prospect on Wednesday night, the Nets should put up a good fight with Durant bound to be at the centre of anything good that happens for Brooklyn, meaning he should be able to reach the 7 rebound mark should the Nets play well.

Looking for some action on Basketball? Check out the best NBA betting sites.