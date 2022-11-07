NBA Picks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Giannis over points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 7th November

Olly Taliku
Giannis
The NBA season continues tonight and we have picked out some of the best player bets ahead of the basketball action, including a Giannis points pick in the Bucks game as Milwaukee look to go 10-0 to start the campaign.

NBA Best prop Bets For Monday 7th November 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Giannis over 31.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

The Bucks are flying this season and after coming out 108-94 winners against the Thunder on Saturday (without Giannis), they now seek their tenth win in a row this season when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was forced to miss out on the Bucks’ weekend match with a sore knee however after being named as probable ahead of Monday night’s game, we are backing Giannis to come back with a bang and score over 31.5 points.

Giannis is currently second in the league for points scored per game (32.6), with only Luka Doncic beating the Bucks star in scoring this season so we are backing the prop bet for Giannis tonight at -120.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Devin Booker over 4.5 rebounds -105 @ BetOnline

The Suns take on the Sixers in Philadelphia tonight and we are backing Devin Booker to record over 4 rebounds at -105 with bookmakers. Booker has been averaging 3.9 rebounds per game this season and we are confident he can exceed this mark on Monday night against an out of form Sixers side.

Philadelphia are currently allowing 51.1 rebounds per game, however during a recent poor run of form they have been allowing slightly more at 51.7 over the last three games which is one of the poorest records in the league.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Steph Curry over 27.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

Curry is currently averaging 31 points per game and with his prop bet being set at 27.5 for Monday night, we are backing the Warriors star to score high on his return to action, after a rest at the weekend due to elbow soreness.

Although the Warriors defence have struggled this season, their offence has been very much up to the task so far, with Curry leading his team forward to be the third top scorers per game in the league (117.4 PPG).

The Warriors are currently on a six-game losing streak this season, however with all five of their last losses coming on the road, a return to San Fransisco on Monday night is more than welcome for Curry and Golden State.

