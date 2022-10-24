NBA Picks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Jayson Tatum Points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 24th October

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
Jayson Tatum
The NBA season is well and truly underway, and with eight games to bet on tonight we have selected the best bets from some of the games including a Jayson Tatum over points.

NBA Best prop Bets For Friday 21st October 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points -140 @ BetOnline

The Celtics and Jayson Tatum have started their season off almost faultlessly, with Tatum Currently averaging the most points per game in the league this season at 34.7 PPG. We have backed the in form Boston man to score high yet again on Monday night when the Celtics take on the Bulls.

During his last game Tatum mopped the floor with the Magic, as he hauled a huge 40 points with 8 rebounds and an assist as Boston won 126-120 to go 3-0 this season. Having averaged such highs already this season, there really is no stopping Tatum who should easily score over 26 against a weak Bulls defence on Monday.

Back Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points -140 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: James Harden double double -150 @ BetOnline 

Although the 76ers have started their campaign with three defeats, there has been positive for the Philly side. James Harden has unsurprisingly been the standout player for the Sixers so far and has averaged 26 PPG in what has been a disappointing side so far this year.

We have backed Harden to score a double double on Monday night, as the Sixers take on the Pacers in what should be a much easier test than the Spurs, Bucks and Celtics in their first three games.

Back a James Harden double double -150 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points +120 @ BetOnline

Our third selection for Monday night’s games sees Jimmy Butler scoring over 24.5 points against the Raptors. Having already played the Raptors just days ago, we already have an indication of the kind of game we will get on Monday night.

Butler scored 24 points at the weekend, and we’ve selected him to score just over that mark on Monday night when the sides meet again. The first fixture was full of drama as Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko were ejected for a scuffle on the sideline, Miami eventually came out as 112-109 winners however and will be looking to repeat the result on Monday.

Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points +120 @ BetOnline
Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
