NBA Parlay Picks Today: Joel Embiid Points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Friday 18th November

The NBA season continues tonight so we have picked out some of the best player bets ahead of tonight’s basketball action and with 11 games to get stuck into tonight, you won’t want to miss these picks!

NBA Best prop Bets For Friday 18th November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Joel Embiid over 29.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

Joel Embiid has been one of the standout players in the NBA this season and is at the centre of pretty much everything good that has happened for the Sixers so far this year.

Embiid managed to rack up a colossal 59 points in his last outing against the Jazz and we are backing him to score just HALF of this tally tonight when Philadelphia host the Bucks as we take Embiid’s over points at 29.5.

Embiid with one of the greatest performances in NBA history. 59 PTS

11 REB

8 AST

7 BLK No one has ever put up those numbers before. pic.twitter.com/4KkAd5KHfS — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Averaging 32.3 PPG this season, Embiid will be hoping to get some help from his teammates on Friday night, in what will be an exciting matchup between two of the league’s top sides.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Jaylen Brown over 24.5 points -105 @ BetOnline

The Celtics are seriously flying this season and having put together an 8 game winning streak they are looking unstoppable at the top of the Eastern Conference, their opponents on Friday night are the Pelicans who have won their previous 3 home game’s against the Grizzlies, Bulls and Rockets.

Jayson Tatum has been receiving much of the praise for Boston this season and has already moved to favourite for MVP this season, however tonight we are backing a different Boston player to score high, as we take Jaylen Brown to score over 24 points.

Brown is currently averaging 25.4 PPG this season and his performances have very much slipped under the radar with the headlines going to Tatum. Brown scored just under this line last time out, however with 24 points against the Hawks we are confident that Jaylen will step up his game tonight against the Pelicans San score over 24.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Steph Curry over 29.5 points -115@ BetOnline

The Warriors return to the relative comfort of the Chase Center on Friday night, after failing to pick up their first win on the road this season yet again with a disappointing defeat to Phoenix.

Despite their difficulties on the road, the Warriors have put together a fairly respectable home record this season with six wins in seven. We are backing Steph Curry to score over 29.5 points on Friday night, as the Warriors look to get back to winning ways against the Knicks, and with a season average of 32.8 we are confident that the star will get the points we need.