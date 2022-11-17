NBA Parlay Picks Today: Kevin Durant points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Thursday 17th November

With just the three games taking place in the NBA tonight, we have picked out our best player bet from each game including an enticing Kevin Durant points bet for Thursday night’s basketball.

NBA Best prop Bets For Thursday 17th November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Kevin Durant over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

Brooklyn travel to Portland for their fourth consecutive game on the road tonight and the Nets will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Trail Blazers after back to back defeats.

Despite losses to both the Kings and the Lakers, Kevin Durant has still been in great scoring form for Brooklyn with 27 and 31 points in his last two losses.

He's got it going early pic.twitter.com/uoHtwM3hKe — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 16, 2022

We are backing Durant to score over 30 points tonight and with a season average of 30.3 PPG so far this season the veteran should easily be able to easily achieve the line set.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: De’Aaron Fox over 24.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

The Sacramento Kings are in hot form right now and as the side with the best current win streak (4) in the Western Conference we are backing star player De’Aaron Fox to score over 24 points against the Spurs on Thursday.

Although this section has just missed out in the Kings’ previous two games, we are confident that Fox can get back amongst the scoring tonight against the Spurs who are currently giving up 119.5 PPG (the worst in the NBA right now).

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Saddiq Bey under 14.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

The Clippers welcome the Pistons to Los Angeles on Thursday night and we are backing Saddiq Bey to score under 14.5 points as the Clippers look to get back to winning ways.

Both sides come into the game on Thursday looking to get back to winning ways and we think that with the home advantage, Los Angeles will edge the contest in a game that could see the likes of Saddiq Bey struggle on the floor.

Bey is currently averaging 16.1 PPG this season however we believe he will score under the 15 point line set for Thursday’s game in what will be a close game.