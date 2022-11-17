NBA Picks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Kevin Durant points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Thursday 17th November

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
Kevin Durant
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

With just the three games taking place in the NBA tonight, we have picked out our best player bet from each game including an enticing Kevin Durant points bet for Thursday night’s basketball.

NBA Best prop Bets For Thursday 17th November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites 

$1000 Welcome Offer
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Kevin Durant over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

Brooklyn travel to Portland for their fourth consecutive game on the road tonight and the Nets will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Trail Blazers after back to back defeats.

Despite losses to both the Kings and the Lakers, Kevin Durant has still been in great scoring form for Brooklyn with 27 and 31 points in his last two losses.

We are backing Durant to score over 30 points tonight and with a season average of 30.3 PPG so far this season the veteran should easily be able to easily achieve the line set.

Back Kevin Durant over 30.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: De’Aaron Fox over 24.5 points -120 @ BetOnline 

The Sacramento Kings are in hot form right now and as the side with the best current win streak (4) in the Western Conference we are backing star player De’Aaron Fox to score over 24 points against the Spurs on Thursday.

Although this section has just missed out in the Kings’ previous two games, we are confident that Fox can get back amongst the scoring tonight against the Spurs who are currently giving up 119.5 PPG (the worst in the NBA right now).

Back De’Aaron Fox over 24.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Saddiq Bey under 14.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

The Clippers welcome the Pistons to Los Angeles on Thursday night and we are backing Saddiq Bey to score under 14.5 points as the Clippers look to get back to winning ways.

Both sides come into the game on Thursday looking to get back to winning ways and we think that with the home advantage, Los Angeles will edge the contest in a game that could see the likes of Saddiq Bey struggle on the floor.

Bey is currently averaging 16.1 PPG this season however we believe he will score under the 15 point line set for Thursday’s game in what will be a close game.

Back Saddiq Bey under 14.5 points -110 @ BetOnline
Topics  
Clippers Kings NBA Picks Nets Pistons Spurs Trailblazers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
Detroit Pistons NBA

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Trailblazers vs Nets and Clippers vs Pistons

Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Hawks vs Celtics and Suns vs Warriors
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 16 2022
NBA Picks
BASKETBALL MONEY new
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Claim $6,000 in Free Bets For Heat v Raptors & Celtics v Hawks
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 16 2022
NBA Picks
Sacramento Kings NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Jazz vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Clippers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 15 2022
NBA Picks
dejounte murray
NBA Parlay Picks Today: Dejounte Murray double double bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 14th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 14 2022
NBA Picks
Phoenix Suns NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Bucks vs Hawks and Heat vs Suns
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 14 2022
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Hornets v Heat & Pistons v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 15 2022
More News
Arrow to top