The NBA continues tonight following a hectic night of Halloween basketball, and ahead of the four games on show tonight we have picked out some of the best prop bets including a Steph Curry points pick!

NBA Best prop Bets For Tuesday 1st November 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Stephen Curry over 26.5 points -130 @ BetOnline

Steph Curry’s prop bet has been set at 26.5 points for Tuesday night’s game against the Heat, which is 4.5 points less than the Warriors’ main man is scoring per game this season (31).

We are backing Curry to score over 26 points against Miami tonight, who have conceded over 118 points in their last three games, including against the Warriors at the Chase Center last week.

The 26 point mark should be more than achievable for Curry, who has scored over 31 points in 6 out of his 7 games this season, also making him the joint 6th top point-scorer this campaign.

Steph Curry this season: 33 Points, 6 Rebounds, 7 Assists

34 Points, 5 Rebounds, 4 Assists

33 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Assists

21 Points, 7 Rebounds, 8 Assists

33 Points, 7 Rebounds, 9 Assists

31 Points, 11 Rebounds, 6 Assists pic.twitter.com/32oinmfkLo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Karl-Anthony Towns over 22.5 points -115 @ BetOnline

The Timberwolves’ star man Karl-Anthony Towns has been averaging 21.3 points so far this season but we are backing him to cover his prop bet which is set slightly higher at 22.5 points as we think Towns will shine against the Suns.

Towns recorded a double double the last time he played, scoring 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists against the Spurs over the weekend and we are confident the 26-year old can achieve similar numbers again on Tuesday when Minnesota take on Phoenix.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Kevin Durant over 30.5 points -115 @ BetOnline

Kevin Durant has been one of the brighter sparks in a disappointing Nets side at the start of this season and we are backing the 34-year old to notch up over 30 points during tonight’s match against the Bulls at -115.

Durant is currently the top scoring player in the NBA, with a remarkable 228 points in 264 minutes. The Brooklyn star is averaging 32.6 PPG so far this season, which leaves us confident that he will achieve his over prop for Tuesday night’s match.