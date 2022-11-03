NBA Picks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Steph Curry points pick highlights Best bets For NBA Games On Thursday 3rd November

Olly Taliku
Steph Curry
With just the two games in the NBA tonight, we have selected some of the best player bets for tonight, including a jaw droopingly good value Steph Curry pick!

NBA Best prop Bets For Thursday 3rd November 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Stephen Curry over 26.5 points @ -130 BetOnline

The Warriors come into their game against the Magic on Thursday night following a disappointing defeat to the Heat in Miami, however we are backing Steph Curry and the Warriors to bounce back to winning ways after a poor loss ahead of Thursday’s game.

We are backing Steph Curry to score over 26.5 points tonight, and priced at -130 it’s a section in our parlay that we just can’t say no to. Curry has scored over 26 points in six out of his last eight games and is currently averaging 30PPG this season which is 3.5 points over his prop bet set tonight.

Despite only scoring 23 points against the heat last time out, we are confident that curry can get back to his usual self tonight and notch up over 26 points for the 7th time this season in just nine games.

Back Stephen Curry over 26.5 points -130 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Nikola Jokic over 25.5 points -115 @ BetOnline 

OKC Thunder take on the nuggets on Thursday, in a matchup that sees two (4-3) sides take each other on in what should be a close game in Oklahoma. We are backing Nikola Jokic to be the difference maker yet again tonight, as we have the Nuggets star to score over 25 points.

This Nikola Jokic section has come in three times already this season, and having scored an impressive 21 points against the Lakers last time out, we are confident Jokic can be the difference maker for the Nuggets tonight and help get them over the line against Thunder.

Back Nikola Jokic over 25.5 points  -115 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Draymond Green over 6.5 rebounds -135 @ BetOnline

Back to Florida now, and for our final pick in tonight’s games we have selected Draymond Green to record over 6 rebounds tonight and having averaged 6 boards per game so far this season, we are confident Green can overachieve against the Magic tonight and hit at least 7.

Having only scored five rebounds last time out against the Heat, Green will be looking to capitalise on a weak defence tonight as the Warriors take on Orlando who are 1-7 so far this season.

Back Draymond Green over 6.5 rebounds -135 @ BetOnline
NBA Picks Nuggets Thunder Warriors Wizards
