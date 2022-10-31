Bucks

NBA Parlay Picks Today: Jrue Holiday double double highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 31st October

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
Jrue Holiday
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There is no better way to celebrate the spooky season than with all the basketball action this Halloween, and we have picked out some of the best player bets ahead of the games tonight including a Jrue Holiday pick in the Bucks game!

NBA Best prop Bets For Monday 31st October 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Jrue Holiday double double +330 @ BetOnline

The Bucks have been in some seriously good form this season and having started  their campaign 5-0 everything seems to be going right for Milwaukee. Although Giannis may get most of the credit for the Bucks, there are other players who are playing some of the best basketball of their careers right now, including Jrue Holiday.

Holiday is averaging 18 PPG as well as 4.6 rebounds and 8 assists so far this season and we have backed the 32-year old to record a double double against the Pistons on Monday night.

This selection has already come in twice this season out of the five Bucks games and having finished with 34 points and 12 assists against the Hawks on Saturday, we believe Holiday can score another on Halloween.

Back a Jrue Holiday double double +330 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Kevin Durant over 5.5 rebounds -115 @ BetOnline 

We have backed Kevin Durant to record over 5 rebounds against the Pacers on Monday night, as the Nets look to get revenge over the Pacers who beat them 125-116 just two nights ago.

Kevin Durant averages 8.5 rebounds per game when facing the Pacers, which is three more than his prop bet has been set at tonight at just 5.5.

This season Durant is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game however having recorded 5 rebounds when facing the Pacers just days ago in Brooklyn, we are confident Durant can go one more and score over 5 on Monday night.

Back Kevin Durant over 5.5 rebounds -115 @ BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Pascal Siakam double double -115 @ BetOnline

Another player we are backing to score a double double and our final prop pick for Monday night is Pascal Siakam at -115 with most bookmakers.

Siakam has been one of the Raptors star players so far this season, averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 assists and 9.2 rebounds so far this season for Toronto with an average of 37.8 minutes playing time per game.

Last time the Raptors met the Hawks, Siakam finished as the star player scoring 31 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists which makes us confident the 28-year old can deliver another double double on Monday night.

Back a Pascal Siakam double double -115 @ BetOnline
