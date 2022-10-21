NBA Picks, Lines, Odds Including Nuggets vs Warriors, Celtics vs Heat, Raptors vs Nets

With plenty of NBA action this Friday night, we have selected our best bets including picks in the Nuggets vs Warriors, Celtics vs Heat and Raptors vs Nets matches.

NBA Betting Lines And Nuggets vs Warriors Odds

The Warriors are the clear favourites for the match on Friday night, following a convincing win on opening night against the Lakers. Meanwhile the Nuggets struggled against the Jazz in their first game, as they suffered a heavy 123-102 loss.

Last year the Nuggets covered the spread 37 times out of 82 matches, with the side also coming out on top in 44.8% of the matches that they were listed as underdogs. The Warriors covered the over selection of total points in 34 out of their 82 games last season.

Nuggets Warriors Spread +5.5 (-111) -5.5 (-111) Moneyline +180 -222 Total Points Over 228.5 (-111) Under 228.5 (-111)

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Heat Odds

Boston have just edged the Heat to being favourites on Friday night, following a routine victory during their first game this season against the Sixers.

The spread has been set at 2.5 with the Celtics just the favourites to win, and last season they went on to win 44 of the 60 games they were listed as the favourite in at 73.3% win rate.

Both teams were in the top four defences last season, with the Celtics ranking first at 104.5 points conceded per game, while the Heat conceded 105.6 points per contest ranking them the fourth best defence in the league.

Celtics Heat Spread -2.5 (-111) +2.5 (-111) Moneyline -141 +120 Total Points Over 219 (-111) Under 219 (-111)

NBA Betting Lines And Raptors vs Nets Odds

The Nets are just favourites to beat the Raptors, with the spread set at 2.5 just favouring the Raptors. The Nets hit exactly 50% of the over points selection last season, as they went over the set mark in 41 out of their 82 games last year.

Brooklyn averaged 112.9 points per game last season, ranking them ninth in the NBA for offence while the Raptors ranked twentieth scoring 109.4 points per game.

Raptors Nets Spread +2.5 (-111) -2.5 (-111) Moneyline +120 -141 Total Points Over 226 (-111) Under 226 (-111)

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Best Bets For Friday 21st October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Nuggets +5.5 (-111) @ BetOnline

Our first selection for tonight’s matches sees the Nuggets bounce back in their second match, Denver only have room for improvement on Friday night after a disappointing opening match against the Jazz which it lost by a 21 point margin.

We have backed the Nuggets to cover the spread at +5.5 on Friday, with the side expecting a better showing than on the opening night. Luka Jokic averaged nearly 30 points against the Warriors over last season’s games, and we expect him to mean serious business tonight in the hopes that he can prevent his side going 0-2 to start the season.

NBA Best Bet 2: Celtics -2.5 (-111) @BetOnline

We have backed the Celtics to go 2-0 to start their campaign, with our selection seeing Boston cover the spread to win by over two points. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hit 35 points on opening night against the Sixers, with an offence that looked seriously dangerous.

The Heat struggled on Wednesday night against a weak Bulls team, and despite an encouraging 22 point performance from the bench from Max Strus, the side still lost to a team much weaker than their opposition this Friday.

NBA Best Bet 3: Raptors to win (+120) @ BetOnline

Our final selection for Friday night’s games sees the Raptors come out on top against the Nets. The head to head’s over recent times have certainly favoured the Raptors, with it winning four of the last five games they have played in Brooklyn.

Toronto have come out on top in 8 of the last 11 times the sides have met, and after the Nets started their season with a 22 point loss to the Pelicans we have selected Toronto to just edge the exciting contest on Friday.