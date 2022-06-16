NBA Picks Today | 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions and Best Bets

On Thursday, the 2022 NBA Finals resumes; free NBA picks today, 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 16. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have selected the winner of the Warriors vs Celtics Game 6 matchup.

BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals Game 6 predictions are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

NBA Picks Today | 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions

On Thursday, June 16, Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals will air live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of this interesting series, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Next, Golden State evened the series in Game 2, winning 107-88 at home. As for Game 3, the C’s bested the Dubs 116-100 at TD Garden.

Then, the Warriors won 107-97 away in Game 4. On Monday, the Dubs won 104-94 at Chase Center in Game 5. Now, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites over the Warriors at TD Garden for Game 6. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 68.4% probability of winning Game 6.

2022 NBA Finals Injuries: Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 6 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: C Robert Williams III (probable)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -3.5 (-115)

The 2022 NBA Finals could end tonight. Despite the Celtics having home court advantage, they have not played well in their last two outings against the Warriors. Of course, now Golden State has a 3-2 series lead over Boston. In the Warriors’ 104-94 home win over the Celtics in Game 5, Andrew Wiggins closed out his performance with a double-double. He finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in 43 minutes played.

In the first quarter, the Dubs outscored the C’s 27-16. Boston’s 18 turnovers proved to be most detrimental down the stretch. For Game 6, the Celtics will have to pull out all the stops if they want to avoid a third straight, season-ending defeat. They have not suffered back-to-back losses since January. Is it panic time yet for head coach Ime Udoka? Let’s see how the first half plays out on Thursday night.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Picks Today for Game 6

Next, our basketball analysts have researched various 2022 NBA Finals betting trends. For Game 6, the Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played on a Thursday. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 2-6 ATS in their last eight contests played in June. Other Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 6 are posted below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-6 SU in their previous 18 games played in June.

Not to mention, Golden State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road contests.

Plus, the total has gone under in eight of the Warriors’ past 12 road meetings against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Now, the total has gone under in 14 of the Celtics’ last 18 matchups versus the Warriors.

And Boston is 13-7 SU in its previous 20 home games.

For one final point, the total has gone under in six of the Celtics’ past nine contests.

Warriors vs Celtics Predictions | 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Picks

Besides comparing betting trends, reviewing the betting consensuses for tonight’s game is vital. According to the point spread consensus, 60% of bettors are hoping the Celtics will cover the spread at TD Garden. Concerning the point total statistic, 70% of gamblers are anticipating the total will go over 210. Keep in mind, counting the Celtics’ Game 5 loss, they are now 7-1 following a loss this postseason.

The C’s have not lost three consecutive games since December. And a lot of teams were without star players in the first couple of months during the season due to COVID-19. Will the Celtics lose to the Warriors for a third straight time tonight? It’s doubtful. Even if the Dubs are one win shy of earning their seventh championship, the C’s will not go down without a hard-fought battle at TD Garden.

Considering the statistics and betting data above, pick the Celtics to win Game 6, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210. Other NBA picks today, Game 6 predictions, best bets and odds articles are on the main page. To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. It includes Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets.

