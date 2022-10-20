With two games on Thursday night, we have picked out the top player prop picks for the Lakers vs Clippers game as well as a great value Giannis Antetokounmpo pick in the Bucks and Sixers match.

NBA Best prop Bets For Thursday 20th October 2022

Best NBA Player Prop Pick Betting Sites

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Over 11.5 Rebounds (-120)

Giannis simply loves playing against the Sixers and the 27-year-old has certainly let his dominance on the court show over the Philadelphia side in recent seasons.

The 76ers have never seemed to be able to handle Giannis’ size and pace, with the towering Greek averaging 14.7 rebounds a game against the side since the 2017/18 season.

Our pick for the Bucks game is over 11.5 rebounds for Giannis, who has recorded 12 or more rebounds in 12 of the last 15 games he has played against the Sixers.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: LeBron James double double (+115)

LeBron has averaged 27.1 points per game throughout his career, and scored 31 points during the Lakers disappointing opening night loss to the Warriors. During the opening defeat of the season, James also achieved 14 rebounds in a difficult match which the veteran still managed to shine in.

With 14 rebounds in his first game, LeBron has already shown that despite it being his last season in the NBA, the 33-year-old still means serious business on the court.

Having already hit a double double this season, we are backing LeBron to do the same at (+115) again on Thursday night when the Lakers face the Clippers.

NBA Betting Lines And LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Odds

The Lakers come into the Clippers clash fresh off a convincing defeat to the warriors in the season opener, with the side really struggling to show any quality from anyone other than LeBron.

With Kawhi Leonard back on the court for the Clippers this season, the team could be a serious challenger this season and they will be full of confidence coming into their season opener against a deflated Lakers side.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points Lakers +180 +5.5 (-110) Over 225 (-110) Clippers -222 -5.5 (-110) Under 225 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs 76ers Odds

Despite losing their opening game, there was plenty of promise for the 76ers who performed well in defeat, including James Harden rolling back the years with a vintage 35 point performance from the 33-year-old .

Milwaukee come into their season opener full of hope, with the Bucks and Giannis already one of the early favourites to win it all this season.