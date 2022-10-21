NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jokic Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The NBA season is well and truly underway and with 11 games on Friday night, we have picked out all the best player prop bets tonight including a Nikola Jokic over points selection.

NBA Best prop Bets For Friday 21st October 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Nikola Jokic over 26.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

Anything good that comes for the Nuggets on Friday night will most likely come through their star man Nikola Jokic, and we have backed the 27-year-old to score over 26 points against the Warriors this week.

Despite the Nuggets losing their first game, Jokic was still exceptional as always, scoring 27 points in a disappointing loss to the Jazz. Jokic loved playing against the Warriors last season, as he averaged 28.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists over the four times he played them.

All things considered, should Jokic perform anywhere near the level he is capable of playing at the over 26 points should be an achievable mark against the Warriors.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Kyle Lowry under 11.5 points -120 @ BetOnline

The addition of Kyle Lowry to the Heat roster this season is certainly a huge boost to the side, but with Miami taking on the difficult challenge of the Celtics this Friday we have selected under 11.5 points for the new player.

Lowry will now be playing alongside a much better side than he was playing with for the Raptors, including players such as Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Duncan Robinson. We do not only expect Lowry’s points to take a dip due to such good players around him, but also because the centre had such a disappointing preseason.

“It's a long season and I’m sure I’ll get better” – Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/g7mHvC8NxP — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 20, 2022

Having averaged just 6.5 points per game during pre season, we have picked Lowry to score under 11.5 points on Friday night against the Celtics, with the 36-year-old expected to be more of a provider to his new teammates.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: De’Andre Hunter Over 15.5 points -116 @ BetOnline

Our final selection for Friday night’s games sees De’Andre Hunter scoring Over 15.5 points against the Magic on Friday night. While all eyes will no doubt be on two of the league’s best players in Luka Doncic and Trae Young, Hunter can certainly play a big role in the match.

Last season Hunter averaged 15 points in what was an injury plagued season for the 23-year-old. Hunter performed well during Wednesday’s 117-107 win against the Rockets, scoring 22 points in 32 minutes, so taking his recent performances into account the 16 point mark is more than achievable.