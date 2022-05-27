NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 (May 27)

On Friday, May 27, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues today; NBA player props bets, best NBA bets and odds for Game 6 are posted here. Tonight, the Miami Heat are squaring off against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat vs Celtics contest will air live on ESPN.

BetOnline odds, NBA player props bets and best NBA bets for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals are available below. YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is under the tab above.

The Best NBA Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

BetOnline and MyBookie are offering $1,000 bonuses today. Including Bovada, these sportsbooks listed below are the best for NBA betting during the 2022 NBA playoffs. Click below to register.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Picks And Odds (May 27)

NBA Player Props Bets | Best NBA Prop Bets for Heat vs Celtics

For Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, our betting experts have selected the best NBA player props bets for the Heat vs Celtics matchup. Will Jaylen Brown score at least 25 points tonight at TD Garden? Can Jimmy Butler finish with over five assists?

Along with the Celtics winning tonight, will Al Horford end his night with a minimum of 10 rebounds? Read the predictions below. Additional NBA player props bets are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 27 — Jaylen Brown’s point total (Over 24.5, -113)

First off, Celtics guard Jalen Brown is averaging 25 points per game in this Eastern Conference Finals series. In the first two road games against the Heat, Brown scored 24 points. Then, in Game 3, Brown put up a playoff career-high 40 points in 42 minutes played. However, the sixth-year player generated only 12 points in Game 4. Of course, then the guard finished his performance with 25 points in Game 5.

As stated above, Brown scored 40 points in Boston’s first home game of this series. But since he finished with 12 points in Game 4, bettors might be hesitant to take the over. In the end, think about which team you are expecting to win tonight. Will the Celtics win their third straight game against the Heat? It seems unlikely. So if Boston falls short in Game 6, Brown might score at least 25 points in a losing effort. Pick the over.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -113 -115

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 26

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 27 — Jimmy Butler’s assists total (Under 4.5, -148)

Next, Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging three assists per game against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 1, the six-time All-Star amassed five assists. Then, he earned three assists in Game 2. Plus, Butler finished his performance with just two assists in Game 3. Ever since the 11th-year player’s knee injury in the third contest, he has not played the same offensively.

Butler put up six points, seven rebounds and one assist in Game 4. And he had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in Game 5. Based on the statistics listed here, unless you’re expecting Butler to dominate the court like he did in Game 1, take the under. While his knee inflammation might not be a severe injury, what else could be affecting his performance? He doesn’t seem as focused on winning. Other Heat vs Celtics player prop bets are on the main page.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds +112 -148

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Picks And Odds (May 25)

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 27 | Heat vs Celtics — Al Horford to have 10+ rebounds and Celtics win (-107)

Furthermore, Celtics center Al Horford is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game in this Eastern Conference Finals series. In Game 2, he ended his outing with only three rebounds. Next, the center finished with 14 rebounds in Game 3. Then, the five-time All-Star accumulated 13 rebounds in Game 4.

Nonetheless, Horford earned seven rebounds in Game 5 at FTX Arena. Like several other players, the center is at his best when playing at home. Even when the Celtics lost 109-103 at TD Garden in Game 3, he had at least 10 rebounds. If you feel the Celtics will advance to the 2022 NBA Finals tonight, this is one of the best NBA player props bets.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -107 +115

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (May 23)

More NBA Player Props Bets Betting Offers for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals