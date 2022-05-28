NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 (May 29)

On Sunday, May 29, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs ends today; NBA player props bets, best NBA bets and odds for Game 7 are featured here. Tonight, the Boston Celtics are taking on the Miami Heat in Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics vs Heat matchup will air live on ESPN.

BetOnline odds, NBA player props bets and best NBA bets for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals are available below. YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is under the tab above.

NBA Player Props Bets | Best NBA Prop Bets for Heat vs Celtics

Leading into Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, our betting analysts have selected the best NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Heat contest. First off, will Jayson Tatum finish with at least 42 combined points, rebounds and assists at FTX Arena? Will Jimmy Butler score a minimum of 29 points?

Can Jaylen Brown end his performance in Game 7 with at least one steal? Read the predictions and recommendations below. Since bettors will have a nail-biting closure to this series on Sunday night, quite a few are taking big risks. Additional NBA player props bets are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 29 — Jayson Tatum to finish with at least 42 combined points, rebounds and assists (-117)

Our top NBA player prop for Game 7 involves Celtics guard Jayson Tatum. He is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in this Eastern Conference Finals series. These numbers add up to 38.3. Tatum’s results for each game against the Heat are shown below.

Game 1 : 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists; total is 43.

: 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists; total is 43. Game 2 : 27 points, five rebounds and five assists; total is 37.

: 27 points, five rebounds and five assists; total is 37. Game 3 : 10 points, six rebounds and four assists; total is 20.

: 10 points, six rebounds and four assists; total is 20. Game 4 : 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists; total is 44.

: 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists; total is 44. Game 5 : 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists; total is 43.

: 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists; total is 43. Game 6: 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists; total is 43.

Furthermore, since his points, rebounds and assists combined average is 38.3, a standout performance in Game 7 is vital. For this bet to favor the gambler, Tatum has to meet expectations offensively. The three-time All-Star only reached 20 for Game 3, and that contest was played at TD Garden. Also, he fell below 42 on the road just once at FTX Arena, which was in Game 2. Now, he is more than capable of reaching that mark in Game 7.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -117 -115

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 29 — Jimmy Butler’s point total (Over 28.5, -106)

Next, Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 24 points per game versus the Celtics in this series. In Game 1, the 11th-year player finished his performance with 41 points. Then, he put up 29 points in the following contest. Next, Butler closed out his outing with just eight points in Game 3. After that, he generated only six points in Game 4. Of course, the six-time All-Star also scored 13 points in Game 5.

On Friday night, Butler scored 47 points at TD Garden in Game 6. Entering Friday’s contest, bettors were unsure on which Jimmy Butler would show up. He played excellent in the first two games of this series, but it appeared his knee inflammation injury began to affect his performance at some point soon after that. Well, his performance in Game 6 removed all doubt. Take the over for Game 7. Additional Celtics vs Heat player prop bets are on the main page.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -106 -124

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 29 | Celtics vs Heat — Jaylen Brown to have at least one steal (-251)

Lastly, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is averaging one steal per game against the Heat in this Eastern Conference Finals series. In Game 1, he finished with one steal. However, Brown failed to acquire a steal in Game 2. Then, he ended his performance with one steal in Game 3. Next, the sixth-year player fell short in the following contest. For Game 5, the forward ended his night with one steal.

Moreover, on Friday, Brown amassed three steals in Game 6 at TD Garden. It is highly doubtful that he’ll earn three assists on the road in Game 7. Though, he could have one or two steals at FTX Arena. The only road game this series that Brown underperformed defensively in was Game 2. All he needs is one steal. He will reach the mark in Game 7. Other NBA player props bets are on the main page.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -251 +195

