NBA Player Props Bets | Western Conference Finals Game 5 (May 26)

On Thursday, May 26, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues today; NBA player props bets, best NBA bets and odds for Game 5 are available here. Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks are facing off versus the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET.

YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials for streaming.

NBA Player Props Bets | Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs Warriors

Entering Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, our betting experts have picked the top NBA player props bets for the Mavericks vs Warriors elimination matchup. Along with the Warriors winning tonight, will Stephen Curry score at least 25 points?

Not to mention, can Warriors center Kevon Looney close out his performance with a minimum of 10 rebounds at Chase Center? Will Luka Doncic sink four 3-pointers in Game 5? Read the predictions below. Additional NBA player props bets are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 26 — Stephen Curry to have 25+ points and the Warriors win (-201)

To begin, on top of the Warriors winning, will Stephen Curry put up at least 25 points at home tonight? Our experts are expecting this outcome. Curry is averaging 26 points per game in this Western Conference Finals series. In Game 1, the eight-time All-Star ended his performance with 21 points. Then, he generated 32 points in the following contest. Next, Curry accumulated 31 points in Game 3.

On Tuesday, the 13th-year veteran amassed 20 points in Game 4. In the first and fourth games of this series, Curry fell short of his 25-point mark. For a reminder, the first two contests were played at Chase Center. So, it is possible that his Game 1 outing was a fluke. During the regular season, he averaged 25.5 points per game. Taking everything into account, this is a good bet.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 26 — Kevon Looney to finish with a minimum of 10 rebounds (-121)

Next, Warriors center Kevon Looney is averaging 8.8 total rebounds per game against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he is averaging seven rebounds per game. In Game 1, the center finished with five total rebounds. Then, in the next two games of this series, he accumulated 12 rebounds. Of course, he had only six rebounds in Game 4 as well.

Besides Looney’s statistics, keep in mind that Draymond Green is also averaging seven rebounds per game in the playoffs. Since Green has earned at least five rebounds per game versus Dallas, there is a good probability that Looney will finish with less than 10 rebounds in Game 5. There is a fifty-fifty chance either way. Go with what you feel for this NBA player prop bet.

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 26 | Mavericks vs Warriors — Luka Doncic’s Over/Under for made 3-pointers (Over 3.5, -132)

Finally, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is shooting 15-for-40 from downtown against the Warriors. In Game 1, Doncic shot 3-for-10 (30%) from 3-point range. Also, the three-time All-Star shot 5-for-10 (50%) from long range in Game 2. Then, he was 4-for-9 (44.4%) in Game 3. As for Tuesday’s performance, Game 5 was not his best effort statistically. He shot 3-for-11 (27.3%) from beyond the arc.

Considering this is an elimination game for the Mavericks, bettors can expect another exceptional outing from Doncic. After all, he is averaging 33 points per game versus Golden State. Doncic could put up four 3-pointers in a losing effort. In the end, contemplate taking the over for this one. Other NBA player props bets for tonight’s Mavericks vs Warriors matchup are on the main page.

