NBA Player Props Today | Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (May 23)

Today on Monday, May 23, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; NBA player props, best NBA bets and odds for Game 4 are available here. The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. This contest will air live on ABC.

BetOnline odds, NBA player props today and best NBA bets for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals are featured below. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is under the tab above.

Entering Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, our basketball experts have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the Heat-Celtics matchup. In addition to the Celtics winning tonight, will Jaylen Brown finish his performance with at least 20 points? To add to that, can Bam Adebayo block at least one shot tonight? Will Jayson Tatum score over 28 points? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 23 — Jaylen Brown to have 20+ points and the Celtics win (-257)

First, the Celtics are 4-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. For that reason, bettors are expecting them to recover after their Game 3 defeat at home. One of the best NBA player props today concerns Jaylen Brown. The guard is averaging 29.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 assists against the Heat in this series. In the first and second contests, the sixth-year player put up 24 points.

However, Brown scored 40 points in Boston’s 109-103 home loss in Game 3. He only needs a minimum of 20 points for this bet to work. Not to mention, the Celtics also need to win. That outcome could rest on whether or not Marcus Smart can play. He is listed as questionable for Game 4. But since Boston has home court advantage once again, the team should prevail this time around. Take this bet.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -257 +175

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 23 — Bam Adebayo to have at least one blocked shot (-201)

Next, Heat center Bam Adebayo is averaging 1.7 blocks per game versus the Celtics in this series. In Game 1, Adebayo finished his performance with a total of four blocks. Though, the fifth-year player failed to acquire at least one block in Game 2. Then, he closed out his outing in Game 3 with one block.

Since the center is averaging 1.7 blocks per game, this is not a bad bet. It’s fair, and that’s the bottom line. Even if the Heat lose, Adebayo has played great defensively. He can be trusted to block at least one shot at TD Garden. This is one of the top NBA player prop bets today.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -201 +130

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 23 | Heat vs Celtics — Jayson Tatum’s over/under for points (Over 27.5, -124)

Lastly, Celtics guard Jayson Tatum is averaging 22 points per game against the Heat in this Eastern Conference Finals series. In Game 1, the guard scored 29 points in 44 minutes played. Then, he generated 27 points in the following matchup at FTX Arena. Nevertheless, he amassed only 10 points in Game 3 at TD Garden. According to the Celtics’ injury report, Tatum is listed as probable to play in Game 4.

The three-time All-Star has been dealing with a right cervical nerve impingement injury. He will likely play through it tonight, but will he put up at least 28 points? Yes, take the over. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. So, this one could be close. Of course, some bettors might decide to pick the under, and this is because the guard is averaging 22 points versus Miami. More NBA player props today for May 23 are on the main page.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -124 +106

