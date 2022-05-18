NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 19)

On Thursday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, Game 2 picks, bets and predictions are available here. Our basketball experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Celtics vs Heat rematch airing tonight.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 2 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Today, May 19, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ESPN. Games 3 and 4 of the Celtics-Heat playoff series will air live on ABC. In the regular season, based on the Boston Celtics finished 2-2 versus the Miami Heat. Boston bested Miami 95-78 at FTX Arena on Nov. 4.

Next, the Celtics defeated the Heat on Jan. 31, winning 122-92 on the road. However, on Mar. 30, the Heat won over the C’s at TD Garden 106-98. Entering Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Miami is a four-point favorite over Boston at FTX Arena. The start time for Game 2 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Heat Pick — Heat -4 (-110)

Additionally, the Heat defeated the Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 on Tuesday. While the Celtics stayed with them in the first half, their defensive effort later on was pitiful. This occurred mostly in part because the team didn’t have Al Horford or Marcus Smart. Boston was outscored 39-14 in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring with 41 points. The Heat also shot an impressive 48.8% from the field.

Now, for Game 2, the Celtics have three players listed as questionable on their injury report: C Al Horford, PG Marcus Smart and PF Sam Hauser. Horford entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. And Smart is still recovering from a mid-foot sprain he sustained in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. If Smart and Horford miss Game 2, Celtics fans can expect another road loss.

Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

Furthermore, for noteworthy Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, Boston is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games played. But the injuries are beginning to pile up. Also, Miami is 14-5 ATS in its past 19 contests. Other Celtics vs Heat betting trends are featured below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

First, the total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ previous six road games against the Heat.

Plus, the team is 2-4 ATS in its past six matchups versus Miami.

And the total has gone over in four of Boston’s last five contests played on a Thursday.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

As for the Heat, they are 10-0 in their previous 10 home games.

Next, the total has gone under in nine of Miami’s past 12 contests.

The total has gone over in eight of the Heat’s last 11 meetings versus the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks

Moreover, for Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat have two players listed on their injury report: PF P.J. Tucker (questionable) and PG Kyle Lowry (questionable). Lowry was ruled out for Game 1 against the Celtics, but the team didn’t need him. While the guard is still recovering from a left hamstring strain, he could make his return in Game 2. Jimmy Butler has done a fine job of carrying the load.

According to the betting trends posted above, the odds favor Miami to win again. The team has won 10 straight home games. Therefore, pick the Heat to win Game 2, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 206. More NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 2 picks and predictions are on the main page.

NBA Betting Offers | Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Best Bets