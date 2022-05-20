NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 21)

On Saturday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, Game 3 picks, bets and predictions are posted here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Heat vs Celtics rematch today.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 2 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Today, May 21, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ABC. During the regular season, in four head-to-head matchups, the Boston Celtics went 2-2 against the Miami Heat. On Nov. 4, Boston defeated Miami 95-78 at FTX Arena.

Then, the Celtics bested the Heat 122-92 away on Jan. 31. Though, on Mar. 30, the Heat won 106-98 over the Celtics at TD Garden. Heading into Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Boston is a 6.5-point favorite over Boston at TD Garden. The tip-off time for Game 3 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Heat vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Furthermore, the Heat defeated the Celtics 118-107 in Game 1. However, Boston bounced back in Game 2 on Thursday, winning 127-102 on the road. The Heat were outscored 70-45 in the first half. Boston shot 51.2% from the field and 50% from downtown. Jayson Tatum led the C’s in scoring with 27 points. Also, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart put up 24 points. Will Miami take the series lead on Saturday?

Regarding the Heat’s injury report for Game 3, the team has two players listed: PF P.J. Tucker (questionable) and PG Kyle Lowry (questionable). Tucker had an MRI on his left knee on Friday after attempting to play through his injury in Game 2. The medical staff believe it’s a contusion. While he has not yet been ruled out for this series, it all depends on the severity of the injury. Minor knee contusions can heal in a couple of days.

Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

Additionally, for significant Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, the Heat are 14-6 ATS in their past 20 contests. On the other side, the Celtics are 13-4 ATS in their previous 17 games played. More Heat vs Celtics betting trends are available below.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

First, the total has gone under in nine of the Heat’s last 13 contests.

Also, Miami is 5-2 SU in its past seven games played on a Saturday.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Heat’s previous five road games against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-5 SU in their past 18 games played.

And Boston is 6-2 ATS in its previous eight contests played in May.

Lastly, the total has gone under in four of the Celtics’ last five home games.

Heat vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 3 Picks

Moving on to the Celtics’ injury report for Game 3, the team has three players listed: SG Nik Stauskas (questionable), PG Derrick White (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (questionable). Stauskas suffered a leg injury during garbage time of Game 2. White missed Thursday’s game due to a personal reason. Anyway, the Celtics are now 4-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. But they have also struggled to win consecutive games.

For the fact that Boston won one and then lost one against Milwaukee, bettors are paying close attention to this pattern. If other players don’t step up to help Jimmy Butler, maybe the Celtics can win Game 3 as well. So, pick the Celtics to win Game 3 at home, the Heat will cover the spread and the total will go over 208. Other NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 3 picks and predictions are on the main page.

