NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 23)

On Monday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, Game 4 picks, bets and predictions are featured here. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Heat vs Celtics rematch tonight.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Additional NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 4 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

For today, May 23, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ABC. During the regular season, in four head-to-head matchups, the Boston Celtics finished 2-2 versus the Miami Heat. On Nov. 4, Boston bested Miami 95-78 at FTX Arena. Then, on Jan. 31, the Celtics defeated the Heat 122-92 away.

Nonetheless, the Heat won 106-98 over the Celtics at TD Garden on Mar. 30. Leading into Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s are aiming to even the series. Boston is a six-point favorite over Miami at TD Garden. The start time for Game 4 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Heat vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -6 (-110)

Additionally, the Heat won 109-103 over the Celtics on Saturday in Game 3. Miami outscored Boston 39-18 in the opening quarter. Bam Adebayo closed out his performance with another playoff double-double. He amassed 31 points and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes played. While the Celtics outrebounded them 44-34, they also committed 23 turnovers. Similar to Boston, Miami excels at bouncing back after a loss.

According to the Heat’s injury report for Game 4, the team has six players listed as questionable to play: PG Gabe Vincent, SF Max Strus, SF Jimmy Butler, SG Tyler Herro, PG Kyle Lowry and PF P.J. Tucker. Butler missed the second half of Game 3 due to inflammation in his right knee. But the Heat still played great without him on the road. Adebayo stepped up when Butler went out. Other Game 4 picks and predictions are above.

Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

Moreover, pertaining to Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, the Heat are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games played. As for the Celtics, they are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 contests. More Heat vs Celtics betting trends are featured below.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of Miami’s past six games played.

Not to mention, the Heat are 13-5-1 ATS in their previous 19 road contests.

Plus, the total has gone over in five of the Heat’s last six road matchups versus the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

On the other hand, the Celtics are 12-5 SU in their previous 17 home games.

Next, Boston is 6-1 SU in its last seven contests played on a Monday.

Finally, the total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ past five meetings against the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 4 Picks

Furthermore, for the Celtics’ injury report, the team has four players listed: PG Marcus Smart (questionable), SF Jayson Tatum (probable), C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (questionable). Smart left the third quarter of Game 3 after sustaining a severe ankle sprain. He definitely needs to play Monday night. The Celtics are 4-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Though, will this streak end tonight?

Of all players, Jayson Tatum will have to do everything he can to carry this team. Tatum is averaging 22 points per game against the Heat in this series. Taking everything into account, pick the Celtics to win Game 4 at home, the Heat will cover the spread and the total will go over 207.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 4 picks and predictions are on the main page.

