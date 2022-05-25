NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Picks and Odds (May 25)

On Wednesday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, best Game 5 picks, bets and predictions are available here. Our betting analysts have selected the winner of tonight’s Celtics vs Heat matchup.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 5 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Today, May 25, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ESPN. In Game 1, Miami defeated Boston 118-107 at FTX Arena. Then, the Celtics bested them 127-102 in Game 2. Next, at TD Garden, the Heat won 109-103 in Game 3.

Lastly, the Celtics bounced back in Game 4, winning 102-82 at home. Now, Boston is a two-point favorite over Miami for Game 5 at FTX Arena. Tonight, the tip-off time for Game 5 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Heat Pick — Celtics -2 (-110)

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 101-82 win against the Heat on Monday in Game 4, Jayson Tatum led his team in scoring with 31 points. In the opening quarter, Boston outscored Miami 29-11. In addition to the Celtics outrebounding the Heat 60-39, they shot 39.7% from the field. This was a much-needed victory for the C’s to even the series. Of course, Marcus Smart was absent for Game 4.

Referencing the Celtics’ injury report for Game 5, the team has four players listed: PG Marcus Smart (questionable), PG Derrick White (probable), C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (out). The Celtics need all the help they can receive for these next few road games. While they are 5-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the C’s have struggled to win back-to-back contests consistently.

Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

Additionally, regarding Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 14-5 ATS in their past 19 contests. On the other side, the Heat are 4-2 ATS in their last six games played. Other Heat vs Celtics betting trends are posted below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

First off, the total has gone over in five of the Celtics’ previous seven road matchups versus the Heat.

Also, Boston is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 road contests.

And the Celtics are 14-6 SU in their past 20 games played.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

Next, the Heat are 10-1 SU in their last 11 contests played at home.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in 10 of Miami’s past 15 games.

For one final point, the Heat are 9-2 ATS in their previous 11 games played on a Wednesday.

Celtics vs Heat Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 5 Picks

Moreover, for the Heat’s injury report, the team has four players listed: PF P.J. Tucker (probable), PG Kyle Lowry (questionable), SG Tyler Herro (questionable), SF Max Strus (probable) and PG Gabe Vincent (probable). The Heat have only one loss at home over their past 10 games played at FTX Arena. As long as Jimmy Butler stays healthy and produces a double-digit scoring effort, Miami will recover.

In Game 4, Victor Oladipo led the Heat in scoring with 23 points. The team needs another exceptional performance at home. Otherwise, Boston could advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. For one risky prediction, pick the Celtics to win Game 5 away, the Heat will cover the spread and the total will go over 204. Other NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals best Game 5 picks and predictions are on the main page.

