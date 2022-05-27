NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Picks and Odds (May 27)

On Friday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, best Game 6 picks, bets and predictions are featured here. Our basketball betting experts have selected the winner of tonight’s Heat vs Celtics elimination contest.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are posted below.

Best Game 6 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Today, May 27, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ESPN. In Game 1, the Heat bested the Celtics 118-107 at FTX Arena. Then, in Game 2, Boston defeated them 127-102. Next, the Heat won 109-103 at TD Garden in Game 3.

For Game 4, the Celtics recovered, winning 102-82 at home. Lastly, Miami lost 93-80 at FTX Arena on Wednesday night in Game 5. Now, Boston is an 8.5-point favorite over Miami tonight at TD Garden. The start time for Game 6 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Heat vs Celtics Pick — Heat +8.5 (-110)

Additionally, in the Celtics’ 93-80 victory over the Heat in Game 5, they outscored the Heat 32-16 in the third quarter. Jaylen Brown led Boston in scoring with 25 points. Jayson Tatum also added one more double-double to his playoff career total. He accumulated 22 points and 12 rebounds in 44 minutes played. The Heat shot only 15.6% from beyond the arc.

Upon further review of the Heat’s injury report, the team has five players listed: PF P.J. Tucker (probable), PG Kyle Lowry (probable), SG Tyler Herro (questionable), SF Max Strus (probable) and PG Gabe Vincent (probable). While the Heat have lost back-to-back games, they are still capable of beating the Celtics at TD Garden. The team already proved it in Game 3. So, this series is not yet over.

Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Moreover, for Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, the Heat are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games played. As for the Celtics, they are 15-5 ATS in their past 20 contests. More Heat vs Celtics betting trends are featured below.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

The total has gone under in five of Miami’s last seven road games.

Also, the Heat are 11-4 ATS in their previous 15 away matchups versus the Celtics.

Plus, the total has gone under in seven of the Heat’s past 10 contests when playing as the underdog.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 5-2 SU in their last seven contests.

Next, the total has gone over in 10 of Boston’s past 15 meetings against Miami.

And the total has gone over in seven of the Celtics’ previous eight home games played on a Friday.

Heat vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 6 Picks

Furthermore, for the Celtics’ injury report, the team has three players listed: PG Marcus Smart (questionable), C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (out). If Smart can play, Boston will have a great chance of making it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2008. The C’s are on a mission to prove critics wrong. But will the Heat even the series in Game 6?

The Celtics have won two straight games. Though, it’s quite challenging for any playoff team to win three consecutive contests. For that reason, pick the Heat to win Game 6 away, the Celtics will cover the spread and the total will go over 201.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals best Game 6 picks and predictions are on the main page.

