NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Picks and Odds (May 29)

On Sunday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs ends; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, best Game 7 picks, bets and predictions are posted here. Our betting analysts have selected the winner of tonight’s Celtics vs Heat series finale.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 7 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Today, May 29, the NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals can be watched live on ESPN. In Game 1, the Heat bested the Celtics 118-107 at FTX Arena. Next, in Game 2, Boston bested them 127-102. Then, the Heat won 109-103 at TD Garden in Game 3.

For Game 4, the Celtics bounced back, winning 102-82 at home. Of course, Miami lost 93-80 at FTX Arena on Wednesday night in Game 5. On Friday night, the Heat defeated the Celtics 111-103 away in Game 6. On Sunday, Boston is a 2.5-point favorite over Miami at FTX Arena. The tip-off time for Game 7 is 8:30 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Heat Pick — Celtics -2.5 (-110)

Furthermore, in the Heat’s 111-103 win over the Celtics in Game 6, Jimmy Butler scored 47 points in 46 minutes played. Kyle Lowry ended his performance with a double-double. He amassed 18 points and 10 assists. Miami also outscored Boston 29-22 in the opening quarter. As for the Celtics, quite a few bettors were not expecting them to win this series in six games. Winning three consecutive contests is a tall order.

According to the Celtics’ injury report for Game 7, the only player the team has listed is forward Sam Hauser. He is listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. For the good news, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are all ready to go on Sunday. Boston will be tough to beat. The Celtics are 5-0 following a loss this season in the playoffs. The odds of winning are in their favor.

Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends | 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Equally important, for Eastern Conference Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 contests. On the other hand, the total has gone over in four of the Heat’s previous six games played. Other Celtics vs Heat betting trends for Game 7 are available below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

First, the total has gone over four of Boston’s past six contests.

And the Celtics are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played on the road.

Next, the Celtics are 6-1 SU in their previous seven contests played on a Sunday.

Miami Heat Betting Trends

Now, the Heat are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played at home.

The total has gone over in 11 of Miami’s previous 16 matchups versus Boston.

Lastly, the Heat are 1-4 ATS in their past five contests played at home against the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 7 Picks

Additionally, for the Heat’s injury report, the one player the team has listed is guard Tyler Herro. Because of a groin injury, he did not play in Game 6. His status for Game 7 is questionable. Miami will need him. Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal at times throughout the playoffs. However, other players need to support him better offensively.

As stated above, Boston has bounced back after every loss this postseason. Will the Celtics make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, or will the Heat make their first appearance back since losing the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers? Boston seems hungrier for another title.

Pick the Celtics to win Game 7 away, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 197.5. This could be a high-scoring conclusion. More NBA playoffs 2022 Eastern Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals best Game 7 picks and predictions are on the main page.

