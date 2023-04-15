NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets

The 2023 Eastern Conference Playoffs are set to kick off, let’s check out series schedules, odds, and best bets.

We’ve made it. Baseball has successfully bridged the gap between March Madness and the NBA playoffs, and they are here! Playing series futures and props can be advantageous with hedge options later into each series. Let’s take a look at the odds and some of our favorite series bets.

NBA Eastern Conference Series Odds

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Hawks at Celtics – Saturday, April 15 – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Hawks at Celtics – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks – Friday, April 21 – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks – Sunday, April 23 – 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics – Tuesday, April 25 (If Necessary)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks – Thursday, April 27 (If Necessary)

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics – Saturday, April 29 (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

Celtics To Win Series -1000

Hawks To Win Series +660

Celtics 4-0 +270

Celtics 4-1 +170

Celtics 4-2 +430

Celtics 4-3 +490

Hawks 4-0 +7500

Hawks 4-1 +4300

Hawks 4-2 +1500

Hawks 4-3 +1900

Length of Series

4 Games +260

5 Games +160

6 Games +310

7 Games +370

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks | BEST BETS

Celtics To Win Series Odds Play By 2+ Games -400 By 3+ Games -140

There are some interesting series lines here. I really don’t expect the Hawks to be competitive at all, but laying -1000 for the Celts on the series is a tad absurd. So there are some things you can do. I think I would play Celtics win the series by the exact margin of 4-2, and hedge with the 3+ games series victory for the C’s. The covers you for the Celtics’ 4-2 series win, and the 4-1 sweep. You’d basically need to avoid the Hawks winning the series or a game 7. Pull for the 4-2 with the long odds and take the 3+ games hedge to win if they win the series 4-1 or sweep.

THE PICK: Celtics By 3+ Games (-140)

THE PICK: Celtics Win Series 4-2 (+430)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets | BEST BETS

Game 1: Nets at 76ers – Saturday, April 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Nets at 76ers – Monday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: 76ers at Nets – Thursday, April 20 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: 76ers at Nets – Saturday, April 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Nets at 76ers – Monday, April 24 – (If Necessary)

Game 6: 76ers at Nets – Thursday, April 27 – (If Necessary)

Game 7: Nets at 76ers – Saturday, April 29 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

76ers To Win Series -800

Nets To Win Series +560

76ers 4-0 +270

76ers 4-1 +175

76ers 4-2 +410

76ers 4-3 +500

Nets 4-0 +7500

Nets 4-1 +3400

Nets 4-2 +1500

Nets 4-3 +1500

Length of Series

4 Games +270

5 Games +165

6 Games +280

7 Games +390

76ers To Win Series Odds Play 4-1 +175 4-0 +270

I really believe these are the only two outcomes for this series. Too much firepower for the 76ers. I can’t imagine Brooklyn is going to gain any type of homecourt advantage as they are oddly in disarray for a playoff team. So we kind of have to pick between the 4-1 series win, and the 4-0 series win for the Sixers. The smart play would be to defend against the one letdown, but +175 kind of looks flat. Let’s root for the sweep.

THE PICK: 76ers Win Series 4-0 (+270)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers – Saturday, April 15 – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks – Friday, April 21 – 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks – Sunday, April 23 – 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

Cavaliers To Win Series -215

Knicks To Win Series +176

Cavaliers 4-0 +750

Cavaliers 4-1 +310

Cavaliers 4-2 +490

Cavaliers 4-3 +350

Knicks 4-0 +2700

Knicks 4-1 +1300

Knicks 4-2 +500

Knicks 4-3 +650

Length of Series

4 Games +600

5 Games +230

6 Games +210

7 Games +190

Odds To Win Series Odds Play Cavaliers -215 Knicks +176

This is by far the most exciting series in the East and perhaps for the entire first round. There are a few options here as the 7-game series length bet is interesting at +190. But I like the Cavs to pull through here. It won’t be easy, and I think they’ll be tested. But I think the Cavs come out on top.

THE PICK: Cavs To Win Series (-215)