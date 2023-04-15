Featured

NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets

Colin Lynch
The 2023 Eastern Conference Playoffs are set to kick off, let’s check out series schedules, odds, and best bets.

We’ve made it. Baseball has successfully bridged the gap between March Madness and the NBA playoffs, and they are here! Playing series futures and props can be advantageous with hedge options later into each series. Let’s take a look at the odds and some of our favorite series bets.

NBA Eastern Conference Series Odds

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Hawks at Celtics – Saturday, April 15 – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Hawks at Celtics – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:00 p.m. ET, NBATV
Game 3: Celtics at Hawks – Friday, April 21 – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: Celtics at Hawks – Sunday, April 23 – 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5: Hawks at Celtics – Tuesday, April 25 (If Necessary)
Game 6: Celtics at Hawks – Thursday, April 27 (If Necessary)
Game 7: Hawks at Celtics – Saturday, April 29 (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • Celtics To Win Series -1000
  • Hawks To Win Series +660
  • Celtics 4-0 +270
  • Celtics 4-1 +170
  • Celtics 4-2 +430
  • Celtics 4-3 +490
  • Hawks 4-0 +7500
  • Hawks 4-1 +4300
  • Hawks 4-2 +1500
  • Hawks 4-3 +1900

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +260
  • 5 Games +160
  • 6 Games +310
  • 7 Games +370

 

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks | BEST BETS

Celtics To Win Series Odds Play
By 2+ Games -400 BetOnline logo
By 3+ Games -140 BetOnline logo

 

There are some interesting series lines here. I really don’t expect the Hawks to be competitive at all, but laying -1000 for the Celts on the series is a tad absurd. So there are some things you can do. I think I would play Celtics win the series by the exact margin of 4-2, and hedge with the 3+ games series victory for the C’s. The covers you for the Celtics’ 4-2 series win, and the 4-1 sweep. You’d basically need to avoid the Hawks winning the series or a game 7. Pull for the 4-2 with the long odds and take the 3+ games hedge to win if they win the series 4-1 or sweep.

THE PICK: Celtics By 3+ Games  (-140)

THE PICK: Celtics Win Series 4-2  (+430)

 

Celtics Win Series 4-2 (+430)  at BetOnline

 

 

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets | BEST BETS

Game 1: Nets at 76ers – Saturday, April 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Nets at 76ers – Monday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: 76ers at Nets – Thursday, April 20 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4: 76ers at Nets – Saturday, April 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5: Nets at 76ers – Monday, April 24 – (If Necessary)
Game 6: 76ers at Nets – Thursday, April 27 – (If Necessary)
Game 7: Nets at 76ers – Saturday, April 29 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • 76ers To Win Series -800
  • Nets To Win Series +560
  • 76ers 4-0 +270
  • 76ers 4-1 +175
  • 76ers 4-2 +410
  • 76ers 4-3 +500
  • Nets 4-0 +7500
  • Nets 4-1 +3400
  • Nets 4-2 +1500
  • Nets 4-3 +1500

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +270
  • 5 Games +165
  • 6 Games +280
  • 7 Games +390
76ers To Win Series Odds Play
4-1 +175 BetOnline logo
4-0 +270 BetOnline logo

I really believe these are the only two outcomes for this series. Too much firepower for the 76ers. I can’t imagine Brooklyn is going to gain any type of homecourt advantage as they are oddly in disarray for a playoff team. So we kind of have to pick between the 4-1 series win, and the 4-0 series win for the Sixers. The smart play would be to defend against the one letdown, but +175 kind of looks flat. Let’s root for the sweep.

THE PICK: 76ers Win Series 4-0  (+270)

 

Sixers Win Series 4-0 (+270)  at BetOnline

 

 

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers – Saturday, April 15 – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks – Friday, April 21 – 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks – Sunday, April 23 – 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)
Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)
Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • Cavaliers To Win Series -215
  • Knicks To Win Series +176
  • Cavaliers 4-0 +750
  • Cavaliers 4-1 +310
  • Cavaliers 4-2 +490
  • Cavaliers 4-3 +350
  • Knicks 4-0 +2700
  • Knicks 4-1 +1300
  • Knicks 4-2 +500
  • Knicks 4-3 +650

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +600
  • 5 Games +230
  • 6 Games +210
  • 7 Games +190
Odds To Win Series Odds Play
Cavaliers -215 BetOnline logo
Knicks +176 BetOnline logo

 

This is by far the most exciting series in the East and perhaps for the entire first round. There are a few options here as the 7-game series length bet is interesting at +190. But I like the Cavs to pull through here. It won’t be easy, and I think they’ll be tested. But I think the Cavs come out on top.

THE PICK: Cavs To Win Series  (-215)

 

Cavs To Win Series  (-215)  at BetOnline

 

