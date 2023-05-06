NBA Playoffs: Jimmy Butler Set To Return For Game Three Vs Knicks

As the Miami Heat Prepare For Game Three Against The New York Knicks, They Will Have Star Jimmy Butler Back from injury.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been cleared to play in Game 3 against the New York Knicks, just days after sustaining an ankle injury during Game 1. Despite his injury, Butler played a team-high 45 minutes during the Heat’s win in Game 1, scoring 25 points. In Game 2, which Butler sat out, the Heat lost to the Knicks 111-105.

Butler Is Mr. Everything for the Heat

Butler’s injury occurred in the final minutes of Game 1 while he was driving toward the basket. Despite rolling his right ankle, he stayed in the game and finished with an impressive performance. However, the injury forced him to miss Game 2.

The Knicks, who have played against Butler on multiple teams with coach Tom Thibodeau, will be preparing for his return in Game 3. Thibodeau has acknowledged that stopping Butler will be a priority for the Knicks if they hope to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Butler’s return is crucial for the Heat, who hope to win the series and move on to Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler has taken things to a new level in this playoff run and the thought of Miami doing anything in his absence seems absolutely impossible. Butler has been the Heat’s everything on both ends of the floor, and it’s going to be interesting to see if he has any limitations on the floor tonight in Game Three.

Looking To Take Control

With Butler back in action, the Heat will be looking to take control of the series once again, claiming home-court advantage with a victory. All eyes will be on Butler in pre-game warmups to see if there is a limp, a hobble, or any type of limitation. The reality is, the way Butler has been playing, he’s completely capable of some type of heroic, Jordan-esque performance regardless of the severity of the ankle injury.

In Game 2 of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks playoff series, the Knicks were able to even up the series at 1-1 with a much-needed home win. One of the key factors in the win was the Knicks’ improvement in free-throw shooting. In Game 1, the Knicks went to the line 20 times but only made 60% of their free throws. In Game 2, they hit 70% of their 30 free-throw attempts, helping them to secure the victory. They outrebounded the Heat by a margin of 50-34, giving them numerous second-chance opportunities and limiting Miami’s chances to get back into the game.

Miami A Dangerous Dog

Despite the loss, Miami has been performing well as an underdog recently. The Heat have won and covered in their last four games as underdogs and have also cashed in on the Over in five of their last six outings. In Game 1, they shot 42% from the field, including 33% from behind the 3-point line. The Heat will need to improve their shooting efficiency in Game 3 if they hope to regain the series lead. But tonight for the first time in the series they will be the favorites in Game 3 as they currently sit at -4.5 against the Knicks.