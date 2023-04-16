NBA Playoffs Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 16

Four More NBA Playoff Series Kick off today with three in the Western Conference and one in the East.
The NBA Playoffs are in full swing! Yesterday was filled with excellent NBA playoff action including the Kings picking up their first playoff win since 2006! We’re on two full-game spreads today and we couldn’t be more excited that the NBA Playoffs are finally underway. We have a lot of basketball coming our way in the next few months. Let’s get it!
NBA Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 16
|1:00 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|43-39 (39-41-2)
|228.0
|+152
|33.8%
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|51-31 (37-42-3)
|-4.0
|-180
|66.2%
West 1st Round – Game 1
|3:30 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
Miami Heat
|44-38 (30-49-3)
|220.0
|+345
|20.7%
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|58-24 (42-34-6)
|-9.5
|-455
|79.3%
East 1st Round – Game 1
|6:00 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
LA Clippers
|44-38 (40-42-0)
|225.0
|+250
|56.6%
|
Phoenix Suns
|45-37 (42-38-2)
|-7.5
|-320
|43.4%
West 1st Round – Game 1
|8:30 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|42-40 (40-42-0)
|224.5
|+260
|22.9%
|
Denver Nuggets
|53-29 (44-37-1)
|-8.0
|-335
|77.1%
West 1st Round – Game 1
Best Bets: Sunday, April 16
Lakers @ Memphis| 1:00 PM CST | ABC
|Bet
|Lakers
|Memphis
|Play
|Spread
|+4
|-4
|Moneyline
|+145
|-175
|Total
|Over 228.5 (-110)
|Under 228.5 (-110)
The Lakers played their way into the playoffs through the Play-In tournament and earned the 7th seed in the West. Both of these squads enter the playoffs with losing records against the spread, but the Grizzlies did finish an impressive 51-31. The Lakers actually took the season series two games to one, but one of those wins was while the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant. There is no doubt the Lakers have figured it out lately as they are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won two straight playoff atmosphere games. Still, I like the Grizzlies in game one. This is the best team in the history of the franchise. They have legit depth and play excellent team defense. I think the series will be an absolute battle, but I like Memphis to take game 1.
THE PICK: Grizzlies -4
Minnesota @ Denver | 8:30 PM CST | TNT
|Bet
|T-Wolves
|Nuggets
|Play
|Spread
|+7.5
|-7.5
|Moneyline
|+250
|-320
|Total
|Over 224.5 (-110)
|Under 224.5 (-110)
The Timberwolves lost the Lakers in the game for the 7th seed, a game which they controlled for the majority of the contest. But they bounced back to secure the 8-seed at home against the Thunder in a dominant 120-95 victory. Their reward is the #1 seed Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have their best shot at a championship in what feels like forever. Yes, they’ve been a contender in the past years with the play of MVP Nikola Jokic, but they always seemed like the second, third, or fourth-best team in the West. This year they seem like they are finally the frontrunner. I like the way the handle looks in this opener with just 56% of tickets but 88% of the handle on the Nuggets in game one. I think the Nuggets overwhelm the T-Wolves tonight.
THE PICK: Nuggets -7.5