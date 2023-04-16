Featured

NBA Playoffs Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 16

Author image
Colin Lynch
3 min read
rsz_210609043854-01-nikola-jokic

Four More NBA Playoff Series Kick off today with three in the Western Conference and one in the East.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing! Yesterday was filled with excellent NBA playoff action including the Kings picking up their first playoff win since 2006! We’re on two full-game spreads today and we couldn’t be more excited that the NBA Playoffs are finally underway. We have a lot of basketball coming our way in the next few months. Let’s get it!

NBA Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 16

1:00 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
Los Angeles Lakers
 43-39 (39-41-2) 228.0 +152 33.8%
Memphis Grizzlies
 51-31 (37-42-3) -4.0 -180 66.2%

West 1st Round – Game 1

3:30 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
Miami Heat
 44-38 (30-49-3) 220.0 +345 20.7%
Milwaukee Bucks
 58-24 (42-34-6) -9.5 -455 79.3%

East 1st Round – Game 1

6:00 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
LA Clippers
 44-38 (40-42-0) 225.0 +250 56.6%
Phoenix Suns
 45-37 (42-38-2) -7.5 -320 43.4%

West 1st Round – Game 1

8:30 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
Minnesota Timberwolves
 42-40 (40-42-0) 224.5 +260 22.9%
Denver Nuggets
 53-29 (44-37-1) -8.0 -335 77.1%

West 1st Round – Game 1

 Best Bets: Sunday, April 16

Lakers @ Memphis| 1:00 PM CST | ABC

Bet Lakers Memphis Play
Spread +4 -4 BetOnline logo
Moneyline +145 -175 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 228.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Lakers played their way into the playoffs through the Play-In tournament and earned the 7th seed in the West. Both of these squads enter the playoffs with losing records against the spread, but the Grizzlies did finish an impressive 51-31. The Lakers actually took the season series two games to one, but one of those wins was while the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant. There is no doubt the Lakers have figured it out lately as they are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won two straight playoff atmosphere games. Still, I like the Grizzlies in game one. This is the best team in the history of the franchise. They have legit depth and play excellent team defense. I think the series will be an absolute battle, but I like Memphis to take game 1.

THE PICK: Grizzlies -4

 

Bet on Grizzlies – 4  at BetOnline

 

 

Minnesota @ Denver | 8:30 PM CST | TNT

Bet T-Wolves Nuggets Play
Spread +7.5 -7.5 BetOnline logo
Moneyline  +250 -320 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 224.5 (-110) Under 224.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Timberwolves lost the Lakers in the game for the 7th seed, a game which they controlled for the majority of the contest. But they bounced back to secure the 8-seed at home against the Thunder in a dominant 120-95 victory. Their reward is the #1 seed Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have their best shot at a championship in what feels like forever. Yes, they’ve been a contender in the past years with the play of MVP Nikola Jokic, but they always seemed like the second, third, or fourth-best team in the West. This year they seem like they are finally the frontrunner. I like the way the handle looks in this opener with just 56% of tickets but 88% of the handle on the Nuggets in game one. I think the Nuggets overwhelm the T-Wolves tonight.

THE PICK: Nuggets -7.5

 

Bet on Nuggets -7.5  at BetOnline

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
