NBA Playoffs Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 18

Colin Lynch
4 min read
Durant-Suns-NBA

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and there are another three games tonight!

We have a trio of Game-2s on Tuesday night’s slate and we have a play in all three contests. We’re looking at a couple of spreads we’ll be on as well as a total. You just gotta love playoff time! Let’s take a look!

NBA Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 18

5:00 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
Atlanta Hawks
 41-41 (36-44-2) 231.5 +430 15.3%
Boston Celtics
 57-25 (45-36-1) -10.0 -600 84.7%

East 1st Round – Game 2

5:30 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
New York Knicks
 47-35 (45-35-2) 214.0 +192 39.6%
Cleveland Cavaliers
 51-31 (42-37-3) -5.5 -235 60.4%

East 1st Round – Game 2

8:00 PM REC (ATS) LINE ML BPI
LA Clippers
 44-38 (40-42-0) 227.0 +278 55.5%
Phoenix Suns
 45-37 (42-38-2) -7.5 -355 44.5%

West 1st Round – Game 2

 Best Bets: Tuesday, April 18

Hawks @ Celtics| 5:00 PM CST | NBA-TV

Bet Hawks Celtics Play
Spread +10.5 -10.5 BetOnline logo
Moneyline +400 -550 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 230.5 (-110) Under 230.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Game 1 was a bit interesting as the Celtics absolutely blitzed the Hawks at the start. The Celtics led the Hawks by 30 at the break. And since we had the Celtics -10, we loved it. But the Celtics hit a bit of a lull and the Hawks clawed their way back into it, cutting the lead to just seven in the fourth quarter. Thankfully the Celtics closed strong and covered with a 13-point win. We projected a possible sweep in this series, so we aren’t thinking Hawks upset at all tonight. But I do think they’ll battle tonight. Trae Young has to be better. I’m hoping they don’t fade late, but I like the Hawks to figure out a way to stay in this one.

THE PICK: Hawks +10.5

 

Bet on Hawks +10.5  at BetOnline

 

 

 Best Bets: Tuesday, April 18

Knicks @ Cavs | 5:30 PM CST | TNT

Bet Knicks Cavs Play
Spread +6 -6 BetOnline logo
Moneyline +195 -250 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 214.5 (-110) Under 214.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Game 1 was an absolute dogfight. The Knicks came out of the gate strong and held off a late Cavs run to seal a 101 – 97 victory. The total for that one was 216. I think we see the same type of battle tonight. Baskets are just not going to be easy to come by. The reality is that both teams shot the ball pretty well in game one, so it’s not like one of them was unusually cold, and will suddenly figure it out tonight. They both shot above 42% from the field. Finally, when you look at the hold, 52% of the tickets are on the over, but 67% of the money is on the under. We like another defensive battle in Cleveland tonight.

THE PICK: Under 214.5

 

Bet on Under 214.5  at BetOnline

 

 

Clippers @ Suns | 8:00 PM CST | TNT

Bet Clippers Suns Play
Spread +8 -8 BetOnline logo
Moneyline  +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 226.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

It took a Herculean effort from Kawhi Leonard in game one, but the Clippers got it done as they defeated the Suns in a bit of a shocker in game 1, 115-110. Somehow, Leonard was the only Clipper in the starting lineup to have a positive +/- rating. Phoenix shot better from the field, had more assists, fewer turnovers, more steals, and more blocks, and somehow lost the basketball game. I like the Suns to flex a bit tonight and bounce back in a big way.

THE PICK: Suns -8

 

Bet on Suns -8  at BetOnline

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

