NBA Playoffs Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 18

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and there are another three games tonight!
We have a trio of Game-2s on Tuesday night’s slate and we have a play in all three contests. We’re looking at a couple of spreads we’ll be on as well as a total. You just gotta love playoff time! Let’s take a look!
NBA Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 18
|5:00 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
Atlanta Hawks
|41-41 (36-44-2)
|231.5
|+430
|15.3%
|
Boston Celtics
|57-25 (45-36-1)
|-10.0
|-600
|84.7%
East 1st Round – Game 2
|5:30 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
New York Knicks
|47-35 (45-35-2)
|214.0
|+192
|39.6%
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|51-31 (42-37-3)
|-5.5
|-235
|60.4%
East 1st Round – Game 2
|8:00 PM
|REC (ATS)
|LINE
|ML
|BPI
|
LA Clippers
|44-38 (40-42-0)
|227.0
|+278
|55.5%
|
Phoenix Suns
|45-37 (42-38-2)
|-7.5
|-355
|44.5%
West 1st Round – Game 2
Best Bets: Tuesday, April 18
Hawks @ Celtics| 5:00 PM CST | NBA-TV
|Bet
|Hawks
|Celtics
|Play
|Spread
|+10.5
|-10.5
|Moneyline
|+400
|-550
|Total
|Over 230.5 (-110)
|Under 230.5 (-110)
Game 1 was a bit interesting as the Celtics absolutely blitzed the Hawks at the start. The Celtics led the Hawks by 30 at the break. And since we had the Celtics -10, we loved it. But the Celtics hit a bit of a lull and the Hawks clawed their way back into it, cutting the lead to just seven in the fourth quarter. Thankfully the Celtics closed strong and covered with a 13-point win. We projected a possible sweep in this series, so we aren’t thinking Hawks upset at all tonight. But I do think they’ll battle tonight. Trae Young has to be better. I’m hoping they don’t fade late, but I like the Hawks to figure out a way to stay in this one.
THE PICK: Hawks +10.5
Best Bets: Tuesday, April 18
Knicks @ Cavs | 5:30 PM CST | TNT
|Bet
|Knicks
|Cavs
|Play
|Spread
|+6
|-6
|Moneyline
|+195
|-250
|Total
|Over 214.5 (-110)
|Under 214.5 (-110)
Game 1 was an absolute dogfight. The Knicks came out of the gate strong and held off a late Cavs run to seal a 101 – 97 victory. The total for that one was 216. I think we see the same type of battle tonight. Baskets are just not going to be easy to come by. The reality is that both teams shot the ball pretty well in game one, so it’s not like one of them was unusually cold, and will suddenly figure it out tonight. They both shot above 42% from the field. Finally, when you look at the hold, 52% of the tickets are on the over, but 67% of the money is on the under. We like another defensive battle in Cleveland tonight.
THE PICK: Under 214.5
Clippers @ Suns | 8:00 PM CST | TNT
|Bet
|Clippers
|Suns
|Play
|Spread
|+8
|-8
|Moneyline
|+290
|-360
|Total
|Over 226.5 (-110)
|Under 226.5 (-110)
It took a Herculean effort from Kawhi Leonard in game one, but the Clippers got it done as they defeated the Suns in a bit of a shocker in game 1, 115-110. Somehow, Leonard was the only Clipper in the starting lineup to have a positive +/- rating. Phoenix shot better from the field, had more assists, fewer turnovers, more steals, and more blocks, and somehow lost the basketball game. I like the Suns to flex a bit tonight and bounce back in a big way.
THE PICK: Suns -8