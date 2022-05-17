NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1 Picks and Odds (May 18)

On Wednesday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs begins; free NBA playoffs conference finals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are featured here. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Mavericks vs Warriors matchup airing tonight.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

Best Game 1 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 18, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. During the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks finished 3-1 versus the Golden State Warriors. On Jan. 5, Dallas defeated Golden State 99-82 at the American Airlines Center. However, on Jan. 25, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 130-92 at home.

Then, Dallas bested Golden State 107-101 away on Feb. 27. Lastly, the Mavs won 122-113 on the road at Chase Center on Mar. 3. Now, for Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the Warriors are five-point favorites at home against the Mavericks. The tip-off time for Game 1 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -5 (-112)

Moreover, the Mavericks have had quite the Cinderella season so far. In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the team defeated the Jazz in six games. Luka Doncic missed the early portion of this series because of a left calf strain. His absence was noticeable, especially in Game 1. Utah won 99-93 at the American Airlines Center in the first matchup.

Of course, the Mavs then went on to upset the Suns in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Aside from Jalen Brunson’s 28-point performance in Game 3, Doncic led Dallas in scoring in all other contests against Phoenix. Despite the team losing Game 1 with a final score of 121-114, the three-time All-Star still put up 45 points. Also, Doncic is averaging 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and seven assists per game this postseason.

Furthermore, the Warriors are back to playing like they did during their championship postseasons. Golden State knocked off Denver in five games in the first-round playoff series. After that, the Warriors bested the Grizzlies in six games of the conference semifinals. This series had a lot of drama, such as Draymond Green and Ja Morant’s injuries. Not to mention, Green’s ejection in Game 1.

Though, putting aside the aggressive playstyles and high tensions, the Warriors played an excellent series. Stephen Curry averaged 26 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game versus Memphis. The Grizzlies blew out the Warriors by 39 points in Game 5, but the series as a whole was never really close. Based on the Mavs beating them three times during the regular season, this series should be more interesting.

Mavericks vs Warriors Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 1

Next, for crucial Western Conference Finals betting trends, the Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played. Plus, the Warriors are 2-6 ATS in their past eight contests. Other Mavericks vs Warriors betting trends are viewable below.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

First, the total has gone under in four of the Mavs’ previous five games played.

Next, the team is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups versus Golden State.

To add to these statistics, the total has gone over in eight of Dallas’ past 11 road contests.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 13-3 in their previous 16 games played.

And the total has gone over in eight of Golden State’s past 12 contests.

For one final note, the Warriors are 8-0 in their last eight games played at Chase Center.

Mavericks vs Warriors Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 1 Picks

Additionally, leading into the 2022 Western Conference Finals, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the one player shown on the Mavericks’ injury report. He remains out indefinitely. As for the Warriors’ injury report, the team has four players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season).

Besides injuries, a bigger factor for Game 1 is rest. The Warriors have not played since last Friday. On the other hand, the Mavs defeated the Suns in Game 7 on Sunday. So, pick the Warriors to win Game 1, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 214.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 1 picks and predictions are on the main page.

