NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 20)

On Friday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free best bets, conference finals odds, Game 2 picks and predictions are available here. Our betting analysts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Mavericks vs Warriors rematch airing tonight.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds are featured below.

Best Game 2 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 20, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. Of course, during the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks were 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors in head-to-head matchups. Dallas defeated Golden State 99-82 at the American Airlines Center on Jan. 5. A couple of weeks later, the Warriors bested the Mavericks 130-92 at home.

Next, the Mavs won 107-101 away at Chase Center on Feb. 27. Then, Dallas beat them 122-113 on the road again on Mar. 3. But playoff basketball is different. Experienced bettors know when to change their picks and predictions. In Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 112-87 at home. The tip-off time for Game 2 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Warriors Pick — Mavericks +6.5 (-110)

Additionally, the Mavericks are entering Game 2 as 6.5-point underdogs at Chase Center. On Wednesday, in the Warriors’ 112-87 victory in Game 1, they outscored the Mavericks 24-18 in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry also ended his performance with another playoff double-double. He amassed 21 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes played. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole contributed 19 points as well.

According to the Mavericks’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the one player the team has listed. Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely due to foot surgery. He could begin practicing a week from now, but it might be too late in the series by then. In other words, Dallas cannot fall behind against Golden State. While Luka Doncic put up only 20 points in Game 1, the guard averaged 32.6 points per game versus the Suns.

Mavericks vs Warriors Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 2

Furthermore, regarding significant Western Conference Finals betting trends, the Mavericks are 9-4 ATS in their past 13 games played. And the Warriors are 3-6 ATS in their last nine contests. More Mavericks vs Warriors betting trends are posted below.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

First, the total has gone under in five of the Mavericks’ previous six games played.

Also, the team is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 matchups versus the Warriors.

Next, Dallas is 9-3 SU in its past 12 meetings against Golden State.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Now, the Warriors are 9-0 SU in their last nine home games.

Not to mention, Golden State is 2-6 ATS in its past eight home meetings against Dallas.

Lastly, the total has gone under in four of the Warriors’ previous six contests.

Mavericks vs Warriors Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks

Moreover, pertaining to the Warriors’ injury report, the team has three players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). If the Warriors advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, Payton II would likely make his return then. Thus far, Golden State has played terrific without these said players. Having Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy is the key.

Nonetheless, the Mavericks should bounce back tonight. The Warriors won Game 1 against the Grizzlies in the conference semifinals, but then they lost the following contest. Therefore, pick the Mavericks to win Game 2, the Warriors will cover the spread and the total will go under 214. More NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 2 picks and predictions are on the main page.

