NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 22)

On Sunday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free best bets, conference finals odds, Game 3 picks and predictions are posted here. Our basketball experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Mavericks vs Warriors rematch today.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

Best Game 3 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 22, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. Of course, during the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks were 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors in head-to-head matchups. In Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 112-87 at home. Then, Golden State bested Dallas again in Game 2, winning 126-117 at home. The start time for Game 3 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Mavericks Pick — Mavericks -2 (-115)

Moreover, the Warriors are two-point underdogs at the American Airlines Center against the Mavericks in Game 3. On Friday, in the Warriors’ 126-117 win in Game 2, they outscored the Mavericks 25-13 in the third quarter. Stephen Curry led his team in scoring with 32 points. Jordan Poole also accumulated 23 points in 29 minutes played.

Referring to the Warriors’ injury report, the team has three players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). If the Warriors advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, Payton II might be fully recovered by then. Based on a simple eye test, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the most important pieces to this team.

Warriors vs Mavericks Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 3

Additionally, for Western Conference Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 4-2 ATS in their last six contests. On the other hand, the Mavericks are 5-0 ATS in their previous five home games played. Other Warriors vs Mavericks betting trends are featured below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

First, the Warriors are 5-1 SU in their past six contests.

And Golden State 4-9 SU in its last 13 matchups versus Dallas.

Plus, the total has gone over in five of the Warriors’ previous six road games.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

Next, the Mavericks are 8-0 SU in their last eight games played on a Sunday.

In addition to the trends posted above, Dallas is 6-0 in its past six contests when playing as the favorite.

Lastly, the total has gone over in 13 of the Mavs’ previous 18 meetings against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Mavericks Prediction | Best NBA Playoffs Game 3 Picks

Furthermore, for the Mavericks’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only player the team has listed. Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely due to foot surgery. According to reports, he could begin practicing a week from now. Anyway, it appears that Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson are the entire team. These players need more help. Dallas squandered an 18-point lead in Game 2.

However, while some bettors expected the Mavs to take Game 2, others have their sights on Game 3. Dallas has won eight straight games played on a Sunday. Since this one is at the American Airlines Center, pick the Mavericks to win Game 3, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 219.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 3 picks and predictions are on the main page.

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California and Texas.

NBA Betting Offers | Western Conference Finals Game 3 Best Bets and Predictions