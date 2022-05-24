NBA

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 24)

James Foglio
Linkedin
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Warriors vs Mavericks Game 4 Picks and Odds May 24 2022

On Tuesday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free best bets, conference finals odds, Game 4 picks and predictions are featured here. Our betting analysts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Warriors vs Mavericks elimination contest.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 23

Best Game 4 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 24, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. In Game 1 of this series, the Warriors bested the Mavericks 112-87 at home. Next, Golden State defeated Dallas again in Game 2, winning 126-117 at home. Then, in Game 3, the Warriors won 109-100 at American Airlines Center on Sunday. The start time for Game 4 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Mavericks Pick — Warriors +1 (-115)

Furthermore, the Warriors are one-point underdogs at the American Airlines Center for Game 4. On Sunday, in the Warriors’ 109-100 road win in Game 3, Stephen Curry earned another playoff career double-double. He accumulated 31 points and 11 assists in 39 minutes played. Andrew Wiggins finished with a double-double as well, amassing 27 points and 11 rebounds.

After skimming through the Warriors’ injury report, the team has four players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). In Game 3, Porter Jr. sustained a foot injury in the second quarter. Regarding another injury, if Golden State returns to the NBA Finals, Payton II might be healthy enough to play by then.

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (May 23)

Warriors vs Mavericks Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 4

Meanwhile, for Western Conference Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played. Likewise, the Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests played on a Tuesday. More Warriors vs Mavericks betting trends and predictions are available below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends | Best Game 4 Picks

  • The Warriors are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games.
  • Not to mention, Golden State is 4-2 ATS in its past six matchups versus Dallas.
  • Lastly, the total has gone under in four of the Warriors’ last six contests.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends | Best Game 4 Picks

  • As for the Mavericks, they are 2-4 SU in their past six games.
  • Next, Dallas is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 contests played in May.
  • For one final note, the total has gone under in six of the Mavs’ previous eight games played.

Warriors vs Mavericks Predictions | NBA Playoffs Best Game 4 Picks

Additionally, for the Mavericks’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the one and only player the team has listed. Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely due to foot surgery. According to reports, he could begin practicing next week. Though, the Mavs are one loss away from the Warriors advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson are not enough for Dallas to keep up with Golden State.

The Warriors possess a three-game lead over the Mavericks in this series. However, a couple of bettors out there are putting their money down on the Mavs to win Game 4. Personally, this series is just about over. Dallas could win one game against Golden State, but the team has no momentum right now.

All things considered, pick the Warriors to sweep, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Other NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 4 picks and predictions are on the main page.

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California and Texas.

Topics  
Mavericks NBA News Warriors
Linkedin

