NBA

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 5 Picks and Odds (May 26)

James Foglio
Linkedin
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Mavericks vs Warriors Game 5 Picks and Odds May 26 2022

On Thursday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; best bets, conference finals odds, free Game 5 picks and predictions are featured here. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Mavericks vs Warriors matchup.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 25

Free Game 5 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 26, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. In Game 1 of this series, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 112-87 at home. Then, Golden State bested Dallas again in Game 2, winning 126-117 at home.

Next, in Game 3, the Warriors won 109-100 at American Airlines Center. On Tuesday, the Mavs topped the Warriors for the first time in this series. Dallas won 119-109 at home. Facing a two-game deficit, the Mavs have to win in order to stay alive in this series. The tip-off time for Game 5 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -7 (-110)

Moreover, the Mavericks are seven-point underdogs at Chase Center for Game 5. Dallas trails Golden State 3-1 in this series. On Tuesday, in the Mavericks’ 119-109 home win in Game 4, Luka Doncic finished his performance with another playoff career double-double. He accumulated 30 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes played. Dallas also shot 50% from the field and 46.5% from downtown.

According to the Mavs’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only player the team has listed. Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely due to foot surgery. Dallas will continue to fight to stay alive in this series, but the team is simply outmatched against Golden State. Luka Doncic is averaging 33 points per game in this Western Conference Finals series. However, the Mavs need another superstar. Doncic and Brunson are not enough.

RELATED: NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 (May 25)

Mavericks vs Warriors Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 5

Furthermore, for Western Conference Finals betting trends, the total has gone under in six of the Mavericks’ last nine contests. As for the Warriors, they are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played. Other Mavericks vs Warriors betting trends and predictions are featured below.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

  • First, the Mavericks are 12-6 ATS in their previous 18 matchups versus the Warriors.
  • Next, Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games.
  • And the total has gone under in four of the Mavs’ past six contests when playing as the underdog.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

  • Now, the Warriors are 16-4 SU In their previous 20 games played.
  • Also, Golden State is 10-0 SU in their past 10 home contests.
  • The total has gone over in 14 of the Warriors’ last 20 meetings against Dallas.

Mavericks vs Warriors Predictions | NBA Playoffs Free Game 5 Picks

Lastly, for the Warriors’ injury report, the team has four players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). Despite all these injuries, Golden State keeps winning. The Warriors have been the most consistent team in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Will the Western Conference Finals end tonight? It seems probable. Even while playing at the American Airlines Center, the Mavs struggled to beat the Warriors. So, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 5 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Picks And Odds (May 23)

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California and Texas.

NBA Betting Offers | Western Conference Finals Game 5 Picks, Best Bets and Predictions

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
100% Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus in Free Bets
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Sports
100% deposit match up to $3,000 with your first deposit. Promo code CAWELCOME100 must be used to claim. Wagering requirements : 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements). Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet.
Register on Bovada

Topics  
Mavericks NBA News Warriors
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Mavericks

NBA
NBA Player Props Bets | Western Conference Finals Mavericks vs Warriors Game 5 May 26 2022

NBA Player Props Bets | Western Conference Finals Game 5 (May 26)

James Foglio  •  38min
NBA
NBA Player Props Today Western Conference Finals Game 4 May 24 2022 Warriors vs Mavericks
NBA Player Props Today | Western Conference Finals Game 4 (May 24)
James Foglio  •  May 24 2022
NBA
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Warriors vs Mavericks Game 4 Picks and Odds May 24 2022
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 24)
James Foglio  •  May 24 2022
NBA
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds May 22 2022 Warriors vs Mavericks
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 22)
James Foglio  •  May 21 2022
NBA
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks Odds Predictions May 20 2022 Mavericks vs Warriors
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 20)
James Foglio  •  May 19 2022
NBA
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1 Picks and Odds May 18 2022 Mavericks vs Warriors
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1 Picks and Odds (May 18)
James Foglio  •  May 17 2022
NBA
Suns Monty Williams played Deandre Ayton for only 17 minutes of Game 7 NBA news
Suns’ Monty Williams played Deandre Ayton for only 17 minutes of Game 7
James Foglio  •  May 16 2022
More Mavericks News