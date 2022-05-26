NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 5 Picks and Odds (May 26)

On Thursday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; best bets, conference finals odds, free Game 5 picks and predictions are featured here. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Mavericks vs Warriors matchup.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Free Game 5 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the 2022 Western Conference Finals

Today, May 26, the NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals can be watched live on TNT. In Game 1 of this series, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 112-87 at home. Then, Golden State bested Dallas again in Game 2, winning 126-117 at home.

Next, in Game 3, the Warriors won 109-100 at American Airlines Center. On Tuesday, the Mavs topped the Warriors for the first time in this series. Dallas won 119-109 at home. Facing a two-game deficit, the Mavs have to win in order to stay alive in this series. The tip-off time for Game 5 is 9 p.m. ET.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -7 (-110)

Moreover, the Mavericks are seven-point underdogs at Chase Center for Game 5. Dallas trails Golden State 3-1 in this series. On Tuesday, in the Mavericks’ 119-109 home win in Game 4, Luka Doncic finished his performance with another playoff career double-double. He accumulated 30 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes played. Dallas also shot 50% from the field and 46.5% from downtown.

According to the Mavs’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only player the team has listed. Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely due to foot surgery. Dallas will continue to fight to stay alive in this series, but the team is simply outmatched against Golden State. Luka Doncic is averaging 33 points per game in this Western Conference Finals series. However, the Mavs need another superstar. Doncic and Brunson are not enough.

Mavericks vs Warriors Betting Trends | 2022 Western Conference Finals Game 5

Furthermore, for Western Conference Finals betting trends, the total has gone under in six of the Mavericks’ last nine contests. As for the Warriors, they are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played. Other Mavericks vs Warriors betting trends and predictions are featured below.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Trends

First, the Mavericks are 12-6 ATS in their previous 18 matchups versus the Warriors.

Next, Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games.

And the total has gone under in four of the Mavs’ past six contests when playing as the underdog.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Now, the Warriors are 16-4 SU In their previous 20 games played.

Also, Golden State is 10-0 SU in their past 10 home contests.

The total has gone over in 14 of the Warriors’ last 20 meetings against Dallas.

Mavericks vs Warriors Predictions | NBA Playoffs Free Game 5 Picks

Lastly, for the Warriors’ injury report, the team has four players listed: SG Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). Despite all these injuries, Golden State keeps winning. The Warriors have been the most consistent team in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Will the Western Conference Finals end tonight? It seems probable. Even while playing at the American Airlines Center, the Mavs struggled to beat the Warriors. So, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. More NBA playoffs 2022 Western Conference Finals odds, best bets, conference finals Game 5 picks and predictions are on the main page.

