NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets

The 2023 Western Conference Playoffs are set to kick off, let’s check out series schedules, odds, and best bets.

We’ve made it. Baseball has successfully bridged the gap between March Madness and the NBA playoffs, and they are here! Playing series futures and props can be advantageous with hedge options later into each series. Let’s take a look at the odds and some of our favorite series bets.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 NBA Playoffs

NBA Western Conference Series Odds

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies – Sunday, April 16 – 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies – Wednesday, April 19 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers – Saturday, April 22 – 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers – Monday, April 24

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

Grizzlies To Win Series -130

Lakers To Win Series +108

Length of Series

4 Games +650

5 Games +260

6 Games +185

7 Games +185

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers | BEST BETS

To Win Series Odds Play Grizzlies -130 Lakers +108

From a spectator standpoint, I love this series. It’s going to be super entertaining as the Lakers have finally got it going, and Memphis has been great all year. From a handicapping standpoint, I hate this series. It feels impossible to find any value. I was hoping we could at least get +180 on the Lakers to win the series, but we didn’t even get that. The only thing I like is the series length either six or seven games. The wild thing is I truly believe either team could win this in six. So while I don’t love it, that’s all I see in this series.

THE PICK: Series Length 6-Games (+185)

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Warriors at Kings – Saturday, April 15 – 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Warriors at Kings – Monday, April 17 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Kings at Warriors – Thursday, April 20 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Kings at Warriors – Sunday, April 23 – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Warriors at Kings – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)

Game 7: Warriors at Kings – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

Warriors To Win Series -260

Kings To Win Series +215

Kings 4-0 +3800

Kings 4-1 +1100

Kings 4-2 +1000

Kings 4-3 +500

Warriors 4-0 +550

Warriors 4-1 +390

Warriors 4-2 +260

Warriors 4-3 +500

Length of Series

4 Games +500

5 Games +260

6 Games +180

7 Games +220

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors | BEST BETS

To Win Series Odds Play Grizzlies -260 Lakers +215

Well, the Kings will make their first playoff appearance since 2006, and their gift is the defending champion Golden State Warriors. But this Sacramento squad is no fluke, and this is going to be a battle of a series. The narrative so far is that the experience and championship mettle of the Warriors will be too much for the Kings. But the youth, athleticism, and toughness of this young Kings roster just can’t be overlooked. De’Aaron Fox is a bonafide All-Star PG and Damonti Sabonis can do literally everything on both sides of the floor. The Kings feature six players that average double-digits, including former Warrior Harrison Barnes. I know I’m in the minority here, but I think Sacramento can win this series, and I think there is just enough value there to make it a play.

THE PICK: Kings To Win Series (+215)

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Suns – Sunday, April 16 – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Clippers at Suns – Tuesday, April 18 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Suns at Clippers – Thursday, April 20 – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 4: Suns at Clippers – Saturday, April 22 – 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Clippers at Suns – Tuesday, April 25 – (If Necessary)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers – Thursday, April 27 – (If Necessary)

Game 7: Clippers at Suns – Saturday, April 29 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

Suns To Win Series -590

Clippers To Win Series +440

Suns 4-0 +380

Suns 4-1 +190

Suns 4-2 +410

Suns 4-3 +410

Clippers 4-0 +6000

Clippers 4-1 +3100

Clippers 4-2 +1100

Clippers 4-3 +1200

Length of Series

4 Games +440

5 Games +185

6 Games +250

7 Games +250

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers | BEST BETS

Sun To Win Series Odds Play To Win -590 To Win 4-1 +190

With Kevin Durant and the Suns starting to hit their stride, and the Clips missing Paul George, I just can’t see this being super competitive. I think the Suns are going to dominate this series from start to finish. Can the Clips steal a home game? No, doubt. But I think that’s all they get. Suns in 5.

THE PICK: Suns Win Series 4-1 (+190)