NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets

Colin Lynch
The 2023 Western Conference Playoffs are set to kick off, let’s check out series schedules, odds, and best bets.

We’ve made it. Baseball has successfully bridged the gap between March Madness and the NBA playoffs, and they are here! Playing series futures and props can be advantageous with hedge options later into each series. Let’s take a look at the odds and some of our favorite series bets.

NBA Western Conference Series Odds

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies – Sunday, April 16 – 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies – Wednesday, April 19 – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers – Saturday, April 22 – 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers – Monday, April 24
Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)
Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)
Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • Grizzlies To Win Series -130
  • Lakers To Win Series +108

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +650
  • 5 Games +260
  • 6 Games +185
  • 7 Games +185

 

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers | BEST BETS

 To Win Series Odds Play
Grizzlies -130 BetOnline logo
Lakers +108 BetOnline logo

From a spectator standpoint, I love this series. It’s going to be super entertaining as the Lakers have finally got it going, and Memphis has been great all year. From a handicapping standpoint, I hate this series. It feels impossible to find any value. I was hoping we could at least get +180 on the Lakers to win the series, but we didn’t even get that. The only thing I like is the series length either six or seven games. The wild thing is I truly believe either team could win this in six. So while I don’t love it, that’s all I see in this series.

THE PICK:  Series Length 6-Games  (+185)

 

Series Length 6-Games (+185)  at BetOnline

 

 

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Warriors at Kings – Saturday, April 15 – 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Warriors at Kings – Monday, April 17 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Kings at Warriors – Thursday, April 20 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4: Kings at Warriors – Sunday, April 23 – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5: Warriors at Kings – Wednesday, April 26 – (If Necessary)
Game 6: Kings at Warriors – Friday, April 28 – (If Necessary)
Game 7: Warriors at Kings – Sunday, April 30 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • Warriors To Win Series -260
  • Kings To Win Series +215
  • Kings 4-0 +3800
  • Kings 4-1 +1100
  • Kings 4-2 +1000
  • Kings 4-3 +500
  • Warriors 4-0 +550
  • Warriors 4-1 +390
  • Warriors 4-2 +260
  • Warriors 4-3 +500

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +500
  • 5 Games +260
  • 6 Games +180
  • 7 Games +220

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors | BEST BETS

 To Win Series Odds Play
Grizzlies -260 BetOnline logo
Lakers +215 BetOnline logo

 

Well, the Kings will make their first playoff appearance since 2006, and their gift is the defending champion Golden State Warriors. But this Sacramento squad is no fluke, and this is going to be a battle of a series. The narrative so far is that the experience and championship mettle of the Warriors will be too much for the Kings. But the youth, athleticism, and toughness of this young Kings roster just can’t be overlooked. De’Aaron Fox is a bonafide All-Star PG and Damonti Sabonis can do literally everything on both sides of the floor. The Kings feature six players that average double-digits, including former Warrior Harrison Barnes. I know I’m in the minority here, but I think Sacramento can win this series, and I think there is just enough value there to make it a play.

THE PICK:  Kings To Win Series  (+215)

 

Kings To Win Series (+215)  at BetOnline

 

 

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Suns – Sunday, April 16 – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Clippers at Suns – Tuesday, April 18 – 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Suns at Clippers – Thursday, April 20 – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV
Game 4: Suns at Clippers – Saturday, April 22 – 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5: Clippers at Suns – Tuesday, April 25 – (If Necessary)
Game 6: Suns at Clippers – Thursday, April 27 – (If Necessary)
Game 7: Clippers at Suns – Saturday, April 29 – (If Necessary)

Entering Game 1

  • Suns To Win Series -590
  • Clippers To Win Series +440
  • Suns 4-0 +380
  • Suns 4-1 +190
  • Suns 4-2 +410
  • Suns 4-3 +410
  • Clippers 4-0 +6000
  • Clippers 4-1 +3100
  • Clippers 4-2 +1100
  • Clippers 4-3 +1200

Length of Series

  • 4 Games +440
  • 5 Games +185
  • 6 Games +250
  • 7 Games +250

 

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers | BEST BETS

Sun To Win Series Odds Play
To Win -590 BetOnline logo
To Win 4-1 +190 BetOnline logo

 

With Kevin Durant and the Suns starting to hit their stride, and the Clips missing Paul George, I just can’t see this being super competitive. I think the Suns are going to dominate this series from start to finish. Can the Clips steal a home game? No, doubt. But I think that’s all they get. Suns in 5.

THE PICK:  Suns Win Series 4-1  (+190)

 

Suns Win Series 4-1 (+190)  at BetOnline

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top