NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds: Victor Wembanyama The Clear Favorite

Victor Wembanyama poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The 2023 NBA Draft is underway as the top prospects in the world enter the league. Who will win the Rookie of the Year? Below, we explore the odds for the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.

2023 NBA Draft Results

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2, and Scoot Henderson ended up being taken by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3.

Below are the results of the first 14 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft.

  1. San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama, France
  2. Charlotte Hornets: SF Brandon Miller, Alabama
  3. Portland Trail Blazers: PG Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  4. Houston Rockets: SF Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
  5. Detroit Pistons: SF Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
  6. Orlando Magic: PG Anthony Black, Arkansas
  7. Washington Wizards (via Pacers): SF Bilal Coulibaly, France
  8. Indiana Pacers (via Wizards): PF Jarace Walker, Houston
  9. Utah Jazz: PF Taylor Hendricks, UCF
  10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Mavericks): PG Cason Wallace, Kentucky
  11. Orlando Magic (via Bulls): SG Jett Howard, Michigan
  12. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): C Dereck Lively, Duke
  13. Toronto Raptors: SG Gradey Dick, Kansas
  14. New Orleans Pelicans: SG Jordan Hawkins, UConn

NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds

Which prospect will be the top rookie in this year’s class?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Spurs center Victor Wembanyama as the overwhelmingly favorite to win the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama won the French LNB Pro A league MVP and led all players in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game.

Scoot Henderson (+400) is listed as Wembanyama’s toughest competition. The 19-year-old guard is an exceptional athlete with an elite ability to finish at the rim.

Keep an eye on Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren (+500), who missed the entire 2022-2023 season with a foot injury. Holmgren joins a Thunder team that lost in the second round of the Play-In Tournament.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year
 Odds Play
Victor Wembanyama -180 BetOnline logo
Scoot Henderson +400 BetOnline logo
Chet Holmgren
 +500 BetOnline logo
Brandon Miller +1000 BetOnline logo
Amen Thompson +1400 BetOnline logo
Cam Whitmore +2500 BetOnline logo
Ausar Thompson +2500 BetOnline logo
Jarace Walker
 +2500 BetOnline logo
Anthony Black
 +3500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Hendricks
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Gradey Dick +4000 BetOnline logo
Cason Wallace +4500 BetOnline logo
Bilal Coulibaly +5000 BetOnline logo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
