The 2023 NBA Draft is underway as the top prospects in the world enter the league. Who will win the Rookie of the Year? Below, we explore the odds for the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.
2023 NBA Draft Results
With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2, and Scoot Henderson ended up being taken by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3.
Below are the results of the first 14 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft.
- San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama, France
- Charlotte Hornets: SF Brandon Miller, Alabama
- Portland Trail Blazers: PG Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Houston Rockets: SF Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
- Detroit Pistons: SF Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
- Orlando Magic: PG Anthony Black, Arkansas
- Washington Wizards (via Pacers): SF Bilal Coulibaly, France
- Indiana Pacers (via Wizards): PF Jarace Walker, Houston
- Utah Jazz: PF Taylor Hendricks, UCF
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Mavericks): PG Cason Wallace, Kentucky
- Orlando Magic (via Bulls): SG Jett Howard, Michigan
- Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): C Dereck Lively, Duke
- Toronto Raptors: SG Gradey Dick, Kansas
- New Orleans Pelicans: SG Jordan Hawkins, UConn
NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds
Which prospect will be the top rookie in this year’s class?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Spurs center Victor Wembanyama as the overwhelmingly favorite to win the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama won the French LNB Pro A league MVP and led all players in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game.
Scoot Henderson (+400) is listed as Wembanyama’s toughest competition. The 19-year-old guard is an exceptional athlete with an elite ability to finish at the rim.
Keep an eye on Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren (+500), who missed the entire 2022-2023 season with a foot injury. Holmgren joins a Thunder team that lost in the second round of the Play-In Tournament.
|
2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year
|Odds
|Play
|Victor Wembanyama
|-180
|Scoot Henderson
|+400
|
Chet Holmgren
|+500
|Brandon Miller
|+1000
|Amen Thompson
|+1400
|Cam Whitmore
|+2500
|Ausar Thompson
|+2500
|
Jarace Walker
|+2500
|
Anthony Black
|+3500
|
Taylor Hendricks
|+4000
|Gradey Dick
|+4000
|Cason Wallace
|+4500
|Bilal Coulibaly
|+5000
