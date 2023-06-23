The 2023 NBA Draft is underway as the top prospects in the world enter the league. Who will win the Rookie of the Year? Below, we explore the odds for the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.

2023 NBA Draft Results

Victor Wembanyama is officially a Spur 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zqyaa60eA5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2, and Scoot Henderson ended up being taken by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3.

Below are the results of the first 14 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft.

San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama, France Charlotte Hornets: SF Brandon Miller, Alabama Portland Trail Blazers: PG Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Houston Rockets: SF Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite Detroit Pistons: SF Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite Orlando Magic: PG Anthony Black, Arkansas Washington Wizards (via Pacers): SF Bilal Coulibaly, France Indiana Pacers (via Wizards): PF Jarace Walker, Houston Utah Jazz: PF Taylor Hendricks, UCF Oklahoma City Thunder (via Mavericks): PG Cason Wallace, Kentucky Orlando Magic (via Bulls): SG Jett Howard, Michigan Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): C Dereck Lively, Duke Toronto Raptors: SG Gradey Dick, Kansas New Orleans Pelicans: SG Jordan Hawkins, UConn

NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds

Which prospect will be the top rookie in this year’s class?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Spurs center Victor Wembanyama as the overwhelmingly favorite to win the 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama won the French LNB Pro A league MVP and led all players in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game.

Scoot Henderson (+400) is listed as Wembanyama’s toughest competition. The 19-year-old guard is an exceptional athlete with an elite ability to finish at the rim.

Keep an eye on Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren (+500), who missed the entire 2022-2023 season with a foot injury. Holmgren joins a Thunder team that lost in the second round of the Play-In Tournament.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Play Victor Wembanyama -180 Scoot Henderson +400 Chet Holmgren +500 Brandon Miller +1000 Amen Thompson +1400 Cam Whitmore +2500 Ausar Thompson +2500 Jarace Walker +2500 Anthony Black +3500 Taylor Hendricks +4000 Gradey Dick +4000 Cason Wallace +4500 Bilal Coulibaly +5000

